Holiday 2020: The Best Tech Gifts for Readers

If the bookworm in your life has plowed through their to-read list and is always looking for their next read, maybe they’ll enjoy one of these book subscriptions or an eReader. Or maybe a new reading lamp. Ooh, or a mug that keeps your tea warm all day while they read! These picks should keep the book lover in your life busy all winter (and beyond!).

For the Digital Reader: Kindle Paperwhite

For readers who prefer digital convenience over the tactile sensations of reading a physical book, the Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect gift. It’s small and lightweight and comes in both 8 and 32 GB varieties, so it can hold plenty of books while only taking up as much space as a small one. It’s compatible with Audible as well as Amazon’s Kindle library, plus, it has a headphone jack for earbuds or a separate speaker for listening to your stories.

The Kindle Paperwhite’s 6-inch flush-front design has a 300 ppi glare-free screen that looks like paper, even when you’re outside. Its IPX8 waterproof design is perfect for poolside reading, or for reading in the bathtub. A single charge lasts for weeks at a time, and the built-in light is perfect for reading at night.

The Paperwhite comes in four colors as well: black, plum, sage, and twilight blue. There are also beautiful leather covers made just for the Paperweight that will keep it protected and make it look stylish.

For Audiobook Lovers: Audible

Audible‘s collection of audiobooks is a great alternative to physical books. You can listen to your favorite books while you’re driving, cooking, or relaxing, and it allows you to pick up where you left off reading on your Kindle Paperwhite. This handy feature allows you to continue enjoying your story wherever you are and no matter what you’re doing.

The service gives you access to a huge catalog of audiobook and podcast titles as well as credits and discounts for stories. There are multiple plan options, starting at $7.95 per month. Joining gives you instant access to titles like Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Brandon Sanderson’s Oathbringer, and Neil Gaiman’s Sandman.

Listen to Audiobooks (or Nothing): Skullcandy Venue Headphones

If you want to enjoy listening to the latest audiobooks (or if you want peace and quiet from the outside world while you’re reading), snag the Skullcandy Venue Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. Ambient mode lets you hear what someone is saying without removing the headphones, which is perfect if your spouse or child pops in to ask you a question while you’re enjoying your book.

The beautiful headphones have a lightweight adjustable headband and memory foam cups that fit comfortably against your ears. The headphones also have a built-in microphone so you can take calls. Plus, the built-in Bluetooth Tile tracker means you can easily find them if you misplace them.

If you don’t like the feel of bulky headphones, you can opt instead for some true wireless earbuds like the Jabra Elite 75t. These fit snugly in year ears, allow you to take calls, and offer impressive audio quality that you just gotta have when listening to a gripping audiobook. They’re also slated to get an update in late October that brings Active Noise Canceling (ANC), making it easy to drown out ambient noise.

Unlimited Digital Books and More: Scribd

If you want access to tons of digital books outside of Amazon, Scribd is the way to go. With Scribd, you’ll have access to books as well as magazines, audiobooks, podcasts, documents, news, and even sheet music. The service’s pricing works like Netflix, where instead of a per item cost, you simply pay $9.99 per month as a subscription and gain access to everything Scribd has to offer. There’s even a 30-day free trial.

Scribd has a gigantic library of content that anyone would enjoy. The service has the latest bestsellers and even some original content, and all media is browsable by interest, keyword, genre, title, or author. Content can be accessed via Scribd’s iOS and Android apps, on a Kindle Fire, and even from your computer’s browser.

For Physical Book Lovers: Book of the Month Subscription

While slim eReaders make it easy to read notoriously lengthy books like War & Peace or The Count of Monte Cristo, you have to admit that nothing beats the real thing. If you (like me) refuse to go digital, a monthly book subscription service like Book of the Month ensures you’re never without something fresh to read.

Book of the Month sends one new book for $14.99 per month, though you can add on more if you’d like. It actually presents you with five choices, and you choose one from those. The selection consists of picks from debut authors, early releases, and fresh perspectives, and it has featured titles like Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere, Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Mexican Gothic, Barbara Kingsolver’s Unsheltered, and Erik Larson’s The Splendid and the Vile.

The subscription service allows you to hit pause for a month if you need to get caught up, and you can easily resume it whenever you’re ready. The service also has a bookclub feature that can send the same book to everyone in your group for $14.99 a pop (though it’s still up to you to organize the monthly meetings and start an engaging discussion).

An Adjustable Reading Lamp: TaoTronics Flexible LED Lamp

Every reader worth their salt has a good lamp by their bedside or in their reading nook. But if you don’t or if you’re looking to upgrade, the TaoTronics Flexible LED Lamp is a great choice. You can bend the neck so it shines at just the right angle, whether you’re lying down or propped up against pillows. It also has five color modes and seven brightness levels for each color.

The lamp offers flicker-free lighting that’s easy on the eyes plus it is energy efficient, so you can read all night long without worrying about your power bill. The base of the lamp also has a built-in 5V USB port that’s perfect for powering or charging your phone or another device while you read.

Always Hot Coffee and Tea: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

There’s a reason why you’ll find a cafe in pretty much every bookstore: because coffee and reading go hand-in-hand. Keep your coffee (or tea) warm while you read with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. The convenient mug has a battery that’ll last for 1.5 hours, or all day if you use the included charging coaster.

You can control the exact temperature the mug stays at, between 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit, with the companion app for iOS and Android. The app pairs with the mug and allows you to set custom presets and receive notifications. An auto-sleep feature intelligently knows when to enter sleep mode, and automatically turns back on when it senses liquid or movement. And while the mug is IPX7 rated and submersible, it must be washed by hand.