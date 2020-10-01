‘Hello Kitty’ and Tamagotchi Team Up for a Retro Accessory That’s Cute as Apple Pie

I know what I’m giving everyone for Christmas! Bandai America is teaming up with Sanrio to produce a Hello Kitty Tamagotchi. The retro toy lets you raise a Tamagotchi (or look cool) with the help of Hello Kitty. For just $20, the Hello Kitty makes for a fantastic retro accessory or Christmas gift.

The Hello Kitty Tamagotchi follows the format of classic Tamagotchi toys—with a twist. Tamagotchi now eats milk and apple pie (Hello Kitty’s favorites) and plays exclusive piano and balloon mini-games. Joey occasionally comes to make a mess of your Tamagotchi’s space, and you have the chance to choose from seven surprise characters after raising your Tamagotchi properly.

Even if you aren’t a dedicated Tamagotchi player, the Hello Kitty Tamagotchi is a fantastically cute accessory. It comes in white and strawberry colors, and (like all Tamagotchi) has a keychain attachment for your bag or key ring.

Preorders for the Hello Kitty Tamagotchi begin today. Grab one now for $20 at Amazon to get it December 1st—just in time for Christmas. Bandai will sell its new Tamagotchi at Target and other retail locations early next year.

