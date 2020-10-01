Ultimate Ears Fits Earbuds Use Light to Perfectly Mold Tips to Your Years

One of the most common complaints about Bluetooth earbuds is the fit. Apple’s AirPods and similar designs are hard plastic, and most others only offer a few silicone tip options—hardly enough to secure a good fit for all the human ears out there. Logitech subsidiary Ultimate Ears thinks it has the solution with its new Fit wireless buds.

These earbuds essentially make their own custom silicone tips that can mold specifically to the shape of your earlobe. LED lights in the buds themselves can make the material of the tips malleable, softening and re-shaping them in a 60-second process as they sit in your ear. Once the tips have hardened, they stay that way permanently, giving them a custom, one-of-a-kind fit.

This kind of technology has been available for years, but previously you’d need to go to an audiologist in order to get it done, an expensive process typically only worth it for musicians or producers. Sony does something similar with its 360 Reality Audio, but that only uses photos of your ears to adjust settings in otherwise static headphones. This kind of super-custom process in a retail product is truly unique.

Outside of that signature customization figure, the Fits are fairly typical true wireless earbuds, with eight hours of battery life spread to 20 with the included recharging case. The Fits don’t have active noise cancellation, but Ultimate Ears says that the custom tips work so well that it isn’t necessary, getting by on passive isolation alone. The buds are IPX3 “sweatproof” and include dual microphones for calls.

Ultimate Ears Fits are up for pre-order today for $199 in three colors today. The retail price will be $250 after the promotional period is over. At the time of writing, there’s no verified shipping date.