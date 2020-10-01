You Can Buy Disney’s ‘Mulan’ on Amazon, Vudu, and More Starting October 6

If you’re still itching to watch Disney’s latest live-action movie, Mulan, but you don’t want a Disney+ subscription, we’ve got good news. On October 6, you’ll be able to purchase it from other video streaming services—like Vudu, Amazon, and FandangoNow—for $30. You can even pre-order it today.

Mulan was originally meant to be released on the big screen. Then, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Disney decided to go ahead and release it on its streaming service, Disney+ , as a “Premier Access” movie. Mulan will also be available to watch for free (well, with a Disney+ subscription) as a regular title on December 4, for those who aren’t in a hurry to see it.

Other movies, like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Marvel’s Black Widow, also had their theatrical releases impacted by the pandemic, and have been decidedly delayed. Disney’s decision to release the much-anticipated live-action movie on its service to see how many people would be willing to pay $30 for it (while signing up for or maintaining their subscription to the service).

With theaters still largely shuttered for the time being, whether Mulan‘s journey in VOD succeeds or fails is likely to influence other film studios’ decisions to release their movies for on-demand viewing. Many studios are hedging their bets by delaying the release of their films until theaters eventually reopen across the nation, whenever that will be. Other movies, like Onward and Trolls World Tour already skipped the theater, and went straight to a streaming service or video on demand.

For now, however, you can watch Mulan on Disney+, or pre-order it elsewhere for $29.99 and view it on October 6. And if you buy it elsewhere, you won’t have to maintain a Disney+ subscription in order to keep it.