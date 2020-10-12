Holiday 2020: The Best Headphones for Kids

Kids need a good pair of headphones. Be it for online classes, watching movies, or playing video games online, comfortable high-quality headphones help your kids stay connected and entertained. The headphones in our list work with a variety of devices, have stylish designs, and are comfortable enough for all-day wear.

The best headphones for kids offer a comfortable and adjustable fit, and won’t cause any discomfort if worn for several hours at a time. They’ll also limit how loud volume can get, keeping it at or below 95 Db to protect your child’s hearing. Some headphones even have a built-in microphone, so kids can easily communicate with others online, as well as a splitter so two people can listen to one audio source simultaneously. And, if they happen to have a cool design or lots of awesome color options? That’s just a nice bonus!

Best Bluetooth Pick: Riwbox WT-7S Bluetooth Headphones

The Riwbox WT-7S Bluetooth Headphones are a great choice for techy kids. The wireless design means your kid can move around without being tethered to a phone or computer. Bluetooth 5.0 technology offers a reliable connection, and convenient on-ear controls make it easy to adjust volume and change music tracks. The headphones also include a 3.5 mm audio cord for wired use, as well as a charging cable you can connect when their battery dies.

LED lighting on each side of the headphones moves with the frequency of the audio and is a fun feature for kids of all ages. Just keep in mind that using it will drain the battery faster. A built-in microphone makes it easy to communicate with friends, family, and classmates in video calls or when playing games online. The headphones come in four fun color combinations: blue, pink, purple, and pink-green. The only downside of the pair is that there isn’t a volume-limiting feature, so you’ll need to make sure your kid isn’t blasting audio when they use these.

Best Budget Pick: Mpow CH6S Over-Ear Headphones

The Mpow CH6S Over-Ear Headphones are a good choice for anyone on a budget. The under-$20 headphones offer a cute design with padded ear cups that are perfect for all-day use, plus they come in eight different colors. The headphones have a 3.5 mm jack that’s compatible with phones, computers, and other devices, and it has a splitter that allows another pair of the same headphones to connect to these so two people can listen together.

The built-in volume limiting switch keeps audio at 85 Db, but can be toggled up to 94 Db for use in noisy environments like an airplane. These headphones have a cushioned headband and enlarged breathable cups that make for a comfortable fit. Though they lack high-end features like noise canceling, they’re a solid basic pair of headphones.

Just for Fun: Riwbox CT-7S Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones

If they’re going to wear headphones every day, why not get a pair with cute LED cat ears? These Riwbox CT-7S Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones have RGB LED lights built into the cat ears so they flash and change colors as audio plays. There is also a built-in microphone, which is perfect for talking online.

The cute headphones boast Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a solid wireless connection to a smartphone, tablet, or laptop. On-ear controls allow for quick volume adjustments or for changing tracks or hitting pause, and the included wire lets you continue using the headphones while they charge. There is also a unicorn version for those who prefer it.

For Older Kids: Elecder i41 Headphones

The Elecder i41 Headphones are a sure bet for older kids and tweens. The lightweight headphones have a sleeker design than the other pairs in our list and come in seven stylish (yet subtle) color combinations. You can even fold them up when you’re not using them for easy carrying or storage. A snug headband and cushioned ear cups ensure a comfortable fit.

The i41 headphones have a durable 4.9-foot cord that’s tangle-resistant and a gold-plated jack for improved audio quality. Hi-fi audio and heavy bass make music and movie audio sound nice and well-rounded. However, these headphones lack a volume limiter, so remind your kid not to turn the volume up too loud.

Best Adjustable Pick: iClever HS14 Kids Headphones

The iClever HS14 Kids Headphones work just as well for small kids as they do for teenagers, thanks to the super adjustable headband. They’ll last for years and are designed to stand up to (un)intentional bending, twisting, and folding. The HS14 headphones also come in five different color combinations: blue and yellow, baby pink and light blue, blue and black, lime green and navy blue, and sky blue and pink.

The headphones have a padded headband and ear cups that are super comfortable to wear. They won’t pinch or squish. This pair also has a handy volume-limiting circuitry, which will automatically cap sound at 94 Db to protect your kid’s hearing. The cord is made of premium nylon and is resistant to tangling.

Best for Two Kids: Mpow CH8 2-Pack Headphones

If you have two kids (or twins) who need headphones, the Mpow CH8 2-Pack Headphones are a stellar pick. There are three color combinations, and each has different options so you won’t have to worry about them getting mixed up. The lightweight headphones are made of durable ABS material and have a hard-to-tangle 47-inch nylon cord.

Soft padded over-ear cushions and an adjustable headband are perfect for long listening sessions. The CH8’s have a volume limiter, that restricts volume to 91 Db to protect your child’s hearing but still offer rich bass and high-quality audio.