9 Retro Star Wars Games to Play Now That ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ Is Out

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re likely playing Squadrons already. But when you’re done with that, you might want to turn your attention to some of the older Star Wars titles that are out there. Many of these modern classics have been remade and rereleased over the years, so we rounded up our favorites.

A True Jedi: STAR WARS Jedi Knight—Jedi Academy (PC/Switch/PS4/Xbox One)

Jedi Academy has a simple goal—allow you to play as a Jedi. You can fully customize your character in both appearance and play style, and complete a variety of missions as a Jedi learner. Learn the force from Master Luke Skywalker himself, defeat evil Sith, and more, all with some great lightsaber combat. Some of the more unique stages switch genres and have you deal with vehicle operation or third-person shooter gameplay as well. You can even play online multiplayer and play with your friends in various game modes, including some good ol’ lightsaber duels.

STAR WARS Jedi Knight —Jedi Academy was released in 2003 but was made available on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in March of 2020.

The Classic Flight Sim: STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D (PC)

Star Wars: Squadrons may be the new kid on the block, but Rogue Squadron is considered by many to be the de facto Star Wars flight simulator. Originally released for the N64 in 1998, this title allows you to take the helm of various classic Star Wars fighters, take to the sky, and destroy the Empire’s forces. Recreate moments from the movies by tying up an AT-AT’s legs in a Snowspeeder. or experience the brand-new original scenarios introduced for this game.

Over-the-Top Fun: STAR WARS—The Force Unleashed (PC)

If you feel that Star Wars doesn’t mess around with the true power of the force enough, then The Force Unleashed is for you. Force Unleashed features over-the-top set pieces and cool force abilities, and you do that all while playing as Darth Vader’s new apprentice: Starkiller. Taking place between A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back, you even end up battling with Luke Skywalker and the original rebels. The combat can be a bit clunky, but the game has a unique style and plenty of high-action thrills to be worth checking out.

There’s also STAR WARS—The Force Unleashed II,which, while not received as well as the first, is still good to keep in mind if you enjoy the first game.

Run and Gun: STAR WARS Republic Commando (PC)

Republic Commando is an interesting take on the first-person shooter. You play as an elite squad of Republic Commandos during the Clone Wars, completing objectives and defeating the Separatists. The game’s primary feature is the “Squad Control System”—you can issue commands to your squad members to somewhat control the actions of all four members. There are multiple campaigns to play through, each taking you to new locals with new situations to tackle. If you’re looking at this list and getting bored with lightsabers and X-Wings already, then this is the game to buy.

Bricky Adventures: LEGO Star Wars—The Complete Saga (PC)

While LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may have been delayed to spring 2021, LEGO Star Wars—The Complete Saga is still around to serve as a fill-in. Reexperience the story of the first six Star Wars movies with a cartoony style of humor interjected in. And, of course, it features the same simple but fun gameplay for which modern LEGO games are well-known. There are 120 characters to unlock and plenty of collectibles to find, so if you enjoy fully completing games, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into here. The entire game also supports two-player co-op (no online), so you can enjoy all of this with a friend by your side.

A Grand Tale: STAR WARS—Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 (PC/Xbox One)

From the developers that would go on to make the Mass Effect franchise, Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 are two of the most beloved RPGs in existence. Taking place 4,000 years before A New Hope, the story feels unique to any other piece of Star Wars media. Being an RPG, there’s plenty of customization to be had in your character class and team members. Both games are great experiences and show off their era of Star Wars excellently. We haven’t seen Star Wars return to the RPG genre since these games, so if you’re a fan of this type, then you can’t go wrong with either of these titles.

STAR WARS—Knights of the Old Republic 1 (PC/Xbox One) and 2 (PC/Xbox One) are both available on PC and Xbox One, and were originally released in 2003 and 2004, respectively. They were eventually added to Steam and the Xbox One Backward Compatible library.

It’s Podracing: STAR WARS Episode 1 Racer (PC/Switch/PS4)

The podracing scene from The Phantom Menance has been turned into a proper racing game with STAR WARS Episode 1 Racer. Speed through 21 tracks on 8 different planets with sound effects and music directly from the movie. The mechanics aren’t in-depth, but if you’re a fan of fast-paced racing games, then this is a great title to check out regardless of it being Star Wars.

STAR WARS Episode 1 Racer was originally released in 1999, and was made available on PC, Switch, and PS4 in June of 2020.

A True Rebel: STAR WARS Rebel Assault 1 and 2 (PC)

As some of the oldest games on this list, Star Wars Rebel Assault 1 and 2 won’t impress much with their visuals, but they can be worth playing even if you don’t have any nostalgia for them. You switch between various forms of on-rails shooter gameplay whether you’re a foot soldier or in an X-Wing. Your goal is to help the Rebel Alliance score wins against the Empire, and there are FMV cutscenes with footage from the original movies sprinkled in. There’s even some exclusive footage specifically recorded for these games, which should make it an interesting experience for any Star Wars fan.

Bonus Pick: Some Classic Arcade Games: Arcade1Up Star Wars Home Arcade

Forget these classic games that you have to download, that’s not authentic enough. Why not buy a full-on Star Wars arcade cabinet from Arcade1Up instead? This machine has arcade games based on the first three movies inside. There’s even a flight yoke installed to make piloting your X-Wing feel as natural as possible, as both the A New Hope and Empire Strike Back games are wave-based space shooters. Now, these games both use line-vector graphics, so they don’t exactly look amazing. However, there’s a unique charm to them, and playing these titles on an actual arcade cabinet only enhances that.

The Return of the Jedi game takes things in a different direction though, instead featuring a pixelated action game following the events of the battle of Endor. All three games were released in the ’80s, but this recreation from Arcade1Up released in October of 2019. There are two versions of this arcade cabinet: one with a seat and one without. The seated version is more expensive (around $50 more) as you’d expect, but besides the seat the cabinets themselves are identical.