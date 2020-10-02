‘Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit:’ Brings the Track to Your Living Room… Mama Mia! That Price Tag!

Of all the new Mario products hitting shelves before Christmas, the odd and exciting Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit may leave the biggest mark on wish lists… and wallets. It’s a game that brings Mario Kart to your living room floor, with real RC cars and AR onscreen action. But each set costs $100 and only includes one racer.

For some, the $100 price tag may not be a big deal. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has plenty of single-player modes, including a campaign, time trials, and of course, the power to design your own racetrack in your living room. And like other Mario Kart games, collecting coins in Home Circuit helps you unlock new outfits, cars, and course customization options.

Still, it’s hard to imagine playing Home Circuit without a friend. The game supports multiplayer with up to four people, so you and all your friends can collaborate on a track in your living room and race it out to see who’s the best. But each person needs their own RC car and Nintendo Switch to compete. Buying all of this stuff for siblings costs a fortune.

And while Nintendo promises that the Home Circuit set works on carpet, the promotional video only shows it on hard floors. If you live in a carpeted home, you may want to wait until the reviews come out before buying a copy.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit works on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Each set includes an RC car, six pieces for your custom racetracks, and a charging cable for the car. Nintendo starts shipping the game October 16th, and Best Buy can notify you when preorders are available.