The New HP Spectre x360 has a 3:2 OLED Screen, and Knows When It’s In Your Bag

HP’s Spectre line is its flagship laptop series, showing off its most cutting-edge designs and the latest hardware specs. The redesigned Spectre x360 2-in-1 is no exception. The standout feature is a new 14-inch screen, with a 3000×2000 resolution. That 3:2 aspect ratio is reminiscent of other high-end laptops, like Microsoft’s Surface series, and an OLED upgrade will be available.

Like its competitors, HP is updating its entire line with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and the accompanying Xe integrated graphics, and the x360 can accommodate up to a Core i7. A Thunderbolt 4 port on the corner cutout is an interesting choice, possibly made with docked use in mind. In its press release, HP highlighted “in-bag detection,” which can tune down the computer when it’s placed in a bag in order to avoid overheating and unnecessary battery drain.

HP says the 14-inch Spectre x360 will last for a maximum of 17 hours on a charge. It’ll start at $1200 when it releases later this month, and it’s landing on Best Buy shelves in November.

Along with the 14-inch Spectre x360, the current 13-inch model and the Envy 13 and Envy x360 13 (just rolls off the tongue!) are also getting a upgraded to 11th-gen Core processors. There will be a 5G-equipped 13-inch version of the x360 coming early next year.

