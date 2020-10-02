Amazon Music HD is Adding Thousands of Ultra HD Songs and 3D Remixes

Amazon Music HD, one of Amazon’s three music streaming platforms, is adding thousands of songs to its Ultra High Definition catalog. Amazon Music is working with Warner Music Group and Universal Media Group to remaster thousands of albums and individual tracks in Ultra HD.

“Amazon Music continues to push the boundaries in sound fidelity and innovation, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to accelerate the availability of our catalog in the highest quality formats possible and to provide new experiences in immersive audio,” said Michael Nash, who is the Executive VP of Digital Strategy at Universal Music Group.

The streaming music service has over 60 million songs in HD, and roughly five million in Ultra HD. The new Ultra HD listings will include B.B. King’s Lucille, Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York, Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Natty Dread, and Lady Gaga’s Joanne.

In addition, certain albums will also be remixed in 3D audio formats like Sony 360RA or Dolby Atmos. You’ll be able to enjoy listening to these mixes on the Echo Studio speaker, Amazon’s high-fidelity immersive smart speaker, which is available for $199.99. Some of the featured albums getting a 3D remix include Tom Petty’s upcoming Wildflowers & All the Rest, Eagles’ Live From The Forum MMXVIII, the Ramones’ (excellent) eponymous album, and Gregory Porter’s new album ALL RISE from Blue Note Records.

You can sign up for Amazon Music HD today for $12.99 per month if you are already an Amazon Prime customer, or $14.99 per month if you aren’t. Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers on an individual or family plan can access these HD tracks as an add-on to their service for an extra $5 per month.