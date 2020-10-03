Get a Free Chromecast with Google TV by Subbing to YouTube TV

Google loves to give stuff away, especially if it can convince you to sign up for one of its services for the first time. For example, you can already score a free Chromecast with Google TV—yeah, the one that was just announced—by subscribing to YouTube TV for even just a month.

This is a solid deal if you’ve been considering YouTube TV and want to see what it’s all about. It’s not such a great deal if you have no interest in YouTube TV—you can buy the new Chromecast outright for $50. A month of YouTube TV will set you back $65 thanks to the recent price hike. I’m still bitter about that.

But wait! Don’t go subscribe right now—this deal is only good starting October 15th. But after that, you have until the last day of 2020 to give it a shot, so there’ll be plenty of time to make your mind up.

And if it wasn’t clear, this is only for new subscribers. If you’ve had YouTube TV in the past, no dice. If you currently have YouTube TV, you’re out, too. That’s honestly a bit of a slap in the face after the recent price hike and subsequent loss of regional Fox Sports channels … but that’s a different story for a different day.

If you were planning on making the jump to YouTube TV anyway, nabbing a free Chromecast is just the icing on the cake.

YouTube TV via 9to5Google