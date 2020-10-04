Google Maps’ AR Mode Is Getting a Bunch of New Features

Google Maps has a built-in AR mode called Live View that helps you get directions and find specific places by using your phone’s camera and overlaying them in the real world. In a recent post on the Google Blog, the company announced several new (or improved) features for Live View.

Soon, it will also overlay iconic landmarks in 25 cities across the world. For example, it will be able to help you find the Empire State Building in NYC or the Pantheon in Rome. Popular tourist attractions and other key areas in cities will make it easier to navigate new areas using Live View.

The Live View feature is also making its way to the mixed navigation interface—that is, the one that allows you to combine things like walking and public transport into a seamless navigation experience. You’ll soon be able to use Live View during the walking portions of navigation if you want.

Live View Location Sharing is also coming to iOS and more Android phones soon. The currently Pixel-only feature lets users share their location with friends and family, who can then use Live View to find that exact location. The update will also improve accuracy of the dropped pin, making it even easier to find precise locations using Live View.

The update will roll out to both Android and iOS “in the coming weeks.”