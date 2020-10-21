All-in-One Printers Are All You Need for Basic Printing Needs

A printer can feel like a big investment, especially if it isn’t something you often need. But the moment you do need a printer and don’t have one, it’s a total hassle to run to the FedEx store just to print something off or make copies. So, what’s the best alternative? Buying an inexpensive all-in-one printer, of course.

Not only are all-in-one printers low cost, they allow you to scan, copy, and fax things, all with a single device. Some can even notify you when ink is low and automatically order new cartridges as needed. A few of these printers have smart assistant integration as well as companion mobile apps that let you print things directly from your social media pages or from your cloud storage service.

Compact Color Accuracy: HP DeskJet 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer

The HP DeskJet 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer is a solid printer for its $100 price point. It does a decent job of doing the basics like printing, scanning, and making copies, but lacks some flashier features like support for duplex scanning or double-sided printing. However, it does give you the option to enroll in HP’s Instant Ink delivery subscription (starts at $2.99 per month) for added convenience.

The printer can handle both monochrome and color printing jobs, including photo printing, plus it offers stellar color accuracy. And although the printer has a compact design, it offers a decent-sized flatbed scanner as well as a sheetfed scanner and an automatic document feeder. It has a small LCD display for menu navigation and a USB port for PC connection, but lacks additional ports that would allow you to connect a flash or external drive.

The 4155 All-in-One works with Amazon Alexa, and lets you manage printing anywhere you go with the companion HP Smart app for iOS and Android. You can print from cloud storage services, such as Google Drive and Dropbox, and send mobile faxes through the app as well.

Multipurpose Powerhouse: Canon Pixma TS8320 All-in-One Wireless Printer

Though it has a slightly higher price point than the other printers in this list, the Canon Pixma TS8320 All-in-One Wireless Printer brings a higher quantity (and quality) of productivity features to the table as well. With it, you can print, scan, and make copies.

The Pixma TS8320 excels at printing photos. Its six-ink system, which includes a photo Blue ink tank, means improved shadows and reduced gradation and graininess for high-quality super-defined images. It also has two paper input trays along with a multipurpose tray that can handle printing on non-paper medi like discs. The automatically expanding tray pops out and catches your documents when you print remotely from the app, which means they won’t get damaged from falling onto the floor.

The printer can connect to your PC with USB 2.0 and it also supports Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, Google Cloud Print, Apple AirPrint, as well as the Canon Print app for iOS and Android. It works with Alexa, and you can use voice commands to print your shopping or to-do lists, crossword puzzles, coloring pages, and more. Alexa integration can also detect when your ink is running low and order more for you automatically.

Quality Color and B&W Printing: Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3720 All-in-One Inkjet Printer

Despite being the least costly printer in our list, the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3720 All-in-One Inkjet Printer is truly impressive and hardworking. It’s well suited for both black-and-white and color printing tasks, and it prints quickly so you’re never left standing there waiting for a job to complete. It has both a built-in flatbed scanner and a sheetfed scanner with an automatic feeder for handling multipage tasks.

The Workforce Pro WF-3720 can handle printing both text and photos. It also supports automatic two-sided printing as well as image reduction and enlargement. Its far-reaching device connectivity options—which include support for Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Wi-Fi, jump drives, and even NFC—make it a great fit for busy and device-heavy home offices. It’s a good choice for those printing a few things per week.

Good for Casual Photo Printing: HP ENVY Pro 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer

The HP ENVY Pro 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer is a solid choice. It has all of the basic features you’d expect in a budget-friendly printer, including a flatbed scannerand a few nice extras, like compatibility with Amazon Alexa and a companion app for iOS and Android.

The app makes it easy to set up the printer and allows you to start a print job from anywhere. The printer supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi, and even has a self-healing Wi-Fi feature that helps ensure a consistent strong connection to your home network.

The printer makes quick work of printing, copying, and scanning tasks. It supports two-sided printing and borderless photo printing for 4×6-inch and 5×7-inch photos. It can even print documents stored in your cloud storage service like Dropbox or Google Drive. Although it’s not the most feature-rich printer, it gets the job done and doesn’t get in your way while you work.