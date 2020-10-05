X
Popular Searches

You Can Now Search Spotify for Songs by Lyrics

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Laptop with the Spotify app open.
Spotify

Have you ever wanted to listen to a song you remember hearing once or twice, but didn’t know the name? Spotify can help now, as long as you remember some of the words. You can now search for songs by lyrics, from desktop, web, or app.

The news comes through a tweet from one of Spotify’s engineers.

We’ve tested, and it already works whether you’re on desktop, browser, or app with the latest updates. Instead of searching by song or artist, you can type in a few words from the lyrics you remember. As long as you’re reasonably accurate, it works reasonably well.

For anyone who has ever forgotten the name of the song (and isn’t that everyone?), the feature should be extremely helpful. Apple Music listeners already have a similar feature, but other streaming services don’t (yet).

Spotify also launched a pair of new Weekly Charts lists tracking the top 50 songs streamed in the past week in the U.S. and globally.

The Weekly Charts will update every Monday.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular