Games Like ‘Roblox’ are the Perfect Venue for Live Digital Concerts

With COVID-19 still spreading, musicians have had to cancel or delay concerts and get creative with how they interact with their fans. Recently, pop star Ava Max held a launch for her new album within the game Roblox. The virtual fan meetup offered everyone a great view of the show and ensured fans stayed safe while enjoying a live concert.

In this virtual space, she talked about her inspirations for the album then performed a few songs while over 1.15 million fans logged on to watch the show. Players were able to run around on the virtual stage, enjoying themed backgrounds and other elements while talking with each other in the chat.

This wasn’t Roblox‘s first opportunity to host a live show, either. In April, the kid-friendly game also played virtual host to the One World: Together at Home benefit concert. Roblox wants music to be a big part of the game, and its estimated 150 million players and increasing music-centric focus should make it a virtual space artists will want to flock to.

Ava Max’s Roblox concert isn’t the first live concert to be held online. From The Weeknd’s CG avatar singing on TikTok to Travis Scott’s giant cyborg in Fortnite, it’s becoming increasingly common for huge artists to take to the virtual stage as a way to stay connected with fans.