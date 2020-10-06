The Wyze Smart Thermostat Is Just $50 and You Can Preorder It Now

Wyze is on a roll as of late, having already announced a $30 video doorbell and a $50 set of ANC headphones. Now the company is back with more, and today it’s opening preorders for it’s $50 thermostat. That’s nearly a third of the price of the most affordable Nest and Ecobee thermostats.

The Wyze Thermostat will work with 24-volt systems, such as forced air, hydronic, heat pump (including dual fuel), oil, gas, and electric HVAC systems. It uses the common wire for power, and Wyze will include a C-adapter wire if your system doesn’t have one.

To keep the costs down, you won’t find a touchscreen on the smart thermostat. Instead, you’ll control it with a dial on the thermostat, with the Wyze app, or through Google Assistant and Alexa integrations. You can set up schedules, and the thermostat will notice when you’re away.

While it isn’t clear if the Wyze Thermostat integrates with Wyze sensors to start, the company does promise a learning mode is coming. Like the Nest Learning Thermostat, the idea is that the Wyze Thermostat will track your habits and adjust accordingly.

You can preorder the Wyze Thermostat today for $49.99 from the company’s site.