Dell’s $5000 4K Monitor for Designers Has a Built-In Colorimeter

One of the most frustrating, tedious aspects of designing products or visuals is getting the color right on your screen. You can have the most expensive insanely detailed monitor on the planet, and if it’s not configured right, you’ll still be working with a handicap. Dell’s trying to remove that handicap with the UltraSharp UP3221Q.

In addition to a laundry list of features designed to appeal to creative pros, the UP3221Q is the first monitor with a built-in colorimeter. That’s a device that allows you to measure the light output of the monitor’s panel itself, to ensure that the color you’re seeing is as close as possible to the corresponding color in real life. You can see it in the header image: It’s that little stick poking up in front of the screen, which flips back down when not in use. This colorimeter is provided in partnership with Calman, purveyor of industry-standard calibration software.

The specs are drool-worthy. This 31.5-inch monitor has 4K resolution, mini-LED backlighting for even tones (2000 individual lighting zones), 10-bit color, DisplayHDR 1000 support, Thunderbolt 3 with monitor daisy-chain capability, and a stunning 1000-nit brightness value. In terms of accuracy, Dell claims it hits 98.3% of the DCI-P3 color range. And like many creator-focused monitors released in the last few years, it includes a detachable magnetic hood for blocking out ambient light.

If all of that sounds good, start saving your pennies. The UltraSharp UP3221Q will cost $4,999.99 when it comes out on November 5th.