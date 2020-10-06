Google WiFi Returns at Just $99 With a Three-Pack for $199

Last year, Google pushed Wi-Fi networks to the limit with the excellent Nest Wifi system—a collection of routers that double as Google Assistant smart speakers. But the company is taking a step back and re-releasing the Google Wifi, a cost-effective mesh network system without all the bells and whistles.

Google Wifi was announced in 2016 and enjoyed popularity until 2019, when it was phased out to make room for Nest Wifi. But some customers don’t want their routers to double as smart speakers, especially when the price of entry starts at $270. Re-releasing the basic Google Wifi system at $99 a unit or $199 for a three-pack just makes sense.

The re-released Google Wifi router looks identical to its 2016 counterparts, although it now sports an engraved Google logo instead of a printed logo. Like before, Google Wifi is a simultaneous dual-band (2.4 GHz/5 Ghz) system with network optimization, WPA3 encryption, Gigabit Ethernet ports, and controls integrated in the Google Home app.

A $200 Google Wifi three-pack is $100 cheaper than it was in 2016. Google says that one Google Wifi module covers up to 1,500 square feet, while a full three-pack increases that range to 4,500 square feet. You can order Google Wifi now on Google’s website, or compare it to the Nest Wifi with Assistant built-in.