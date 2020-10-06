SteelSeries Arctis 7X and 7P Headsets Are Ready for the New Xbox and PlayStation

SteelSeries makes some of the best-regarded gaming headsets around, and the company is preparing a line for the new Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. While older headsets should work fine, the new wireless Arctis 7 series is definitely worth a look if you want something new. It comes in 7X and 7P flavors, for Xbox and PlayStation respectively, for $150.

Both headsets use a USB-C connection for 2.4GHz wireless, which means they’re compatible with the PC and Switch, plus most Android phones and tablets from the last several years. The headsets use 40mm drivers with the standard 20-20K frequency response, and their bi-directional microphones sit on booms that can roll back into the left ear cup. They’ll last for 24 hours of use on a charge.

The PlayStation-compatible Arctis 7P comes in black or white with blue trim, while the 7X is only available in black. There’s one disappointing thing about the design: the charging port on the headsets themselves use MicroUSB, despite the USB-C dongle. So you’ll have to keep that old cable around for at least a while longer.