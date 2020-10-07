X
Popular Searches

Slack Is Getting Stories, Cross-Business DMs, and Discord-Like Voice Channels

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
An illustration of how Slack stories will look.
Slack

Stories, Discord-like voice channels, and cross-business DMs may seem like impractical alternatives to standard working tools, but Slack thinks that the informal nature of these features can help coworkers connect to one another (and keep your nose out of Gmail or Zoom). Slack plans to implement these features in late 2020 and early 2021.

The upcoming Slack stories feature (or “asynchronous video” if you’re a nerd) lets users pin videos to channels. Slack suggests that the feature could stand in for quick meetings, allowing team leaders to comfortably share information without scheduling a video call.

Slack’s instant audio or “push-to-talk” feature is similar to Discord’s voice chatting setup, where a group can create permanent voice channels that people can enter and leave on their own accord. It’s quicker and more convenient than typing in a Slack thread or joining a video call, and Slack suggests that audio channels could speed up the workflow of smaller teams.

While “asynchronous video” and audio channels can free businesses from the grasp of Zoom or Google Meet, they aren’t useful for communicating with people who work outside your company. That’s why Slack is developing a tool called Slack Connect—a channel-based alternative to email. Slack Connect lets you DM people outside your company, so that you can talk to partners, customers, or vendors in a real-time environment.

But don’t worry, strangers can’t message you on Slack unless they click your Connect invite link or scan your QR code. You can share this contact info on social media or in a company byline, or stick with email if that’s your bag.

Slack plans to implement stories and voice channels before the end of 2020. Slack Connect, on the other hand, is slated for 2021.

Source: Slack via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide[2-Pack], 0.023 Inch Ultra-Thin Metal Web Camera Cover for MacBook Pro, iMac, Laptop, PC, iPad Pro, iPhone 8/7/6 Plus, Protect Your Visual Prvacy [Black]
736 people were interested in this!

Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphone
524 people were interested in this!

GE Universal Remote Control for Samsung, Vizio, LG, Sony, Sharp, Roku, Apple TV, RCA, Panasonic, Smart TVs, Streaming Players, Blu-ray, DVD, 4-Device, Black, 34457
348 people were interested in this!

HUYUN The Webcam Privacy Shutter Protects Lens Cap Hood Cover for Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 & C930e & C922X
210 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
207 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Power Bank, 20000mAh Wireless Portable Charger with Foldable Stand, 18W Power Delivery & Quick Charge 3.0 Power Bank for iPhone, Samsung, iPad & More (1ft A-to-C Cable Included)
188 people were interested in this!

Adjustable Ankle/Wrist Weights - 10 lbs. Total (5 lbs. each) With Adjustable Metal D-ring And Soft Padding For Comfort
179 people were interested in this!

AKG Pro Audio K72 Over-Ear, Closed-Back, Studio Headphones, Matte Black
173 people were interested in this!

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Midnight Blue/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
167 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Venue Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphone - Black
161 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular