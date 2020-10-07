X
Polar’s $500 Vantage V2 Fitness Watch Will Tell You When to Skip Leg Day

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Three Polar fitness watches in grey, black, and green.
Polar

While exercise is something nearly everyone should do, we need to work out with moderation. If you exercise too long and too hard without sufficient recovery, you risk injuring yourself. That’s where Polar’s $499.95 Vantage V2 fitness watch comes in; it will help you track recovery time.

The Vantage V2 kicks things off with a new “Leg Recovery Test.” You don’t need any additional sensors. The watch use insights to determine if you’re ready for a full workout or should take a rest break.

That’s similar to insights previous Polar watches could provide, but those were less specific and designed for total body recovery. Polar says you can also set heart rate, speed, and power zones with new Running and Cycling Performance tests to determine if you’re reaching your goals.

A Polar fitness watch next to a metrics dashboard showing exercise results.
Polar

Like most fitness watches, you’ll get a heart rate sensor and GPS to track your progress. And while it is a fitness watch, the Vantage V2 does include a few smartwatch features, like weather information, music control, and notifications.

With Polar’s Flow ecosystem, you’ll get access to tools to plan your training for an entire season, including following up on your activity and sleep cycles. Alongside the watch, Polar is introducing a new Test Hub so you can see all your data in one place, along with metrics and results info.

You can preorder Polar Vantage V2 from the company’s site today, for $499.95 in Black, Green, and Grey Lime. Polar will also bundle it with an H10 Heart Rate Sensor for $$549.95. The watch will ship out October 14.

Preorder at Polar
Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

