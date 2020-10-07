X
The Feisty LEGO ‘Star Wars’ D-O Droid is on Sale for $55.99 on Amazon

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books

LEGO Star Wars D-O droid set

LEGO fans and fans of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can take advantage of a great sale on Amazon today, for the adorable little D-O droid. The feisty one-wheel droid is now available for just $55.99 on Amazon, which is $14 off its normal price.

The 519-piece model has poseable antennas, and you can tilt and rotate its head. It includes a built-in display stand, a D-O Minifigure, and an informational sign to round out the set. And with this great sale, it’s the perfect time to snag D-O if you’re a serious Star Wars LEGO collector.

There are other Star Wars LEGO kits on sale through Amazon as well. The LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider (from The Mandalorian) is down to $39.99 from $49.99, and the LEGO Star Wars Resistance Major Vonreg’s TIE Fighter is 20% off at $55.79.

With Amazon Prime Day and the holidays just around the corner, it’s a great time to stock up on all of these Force-approved LEGO Star Wars deals while they’re still available.

via TheBrickFan

Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

Recently Popular