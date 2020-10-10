7 Games to Play if You Love ‘Among Us’

Among Us is the newest trend, and it’s all about some good ol’ asynchronous multiplayer. It’s a rare type of game that basically just means certain players (the “Imposters” in Among Us’ case) have abilities and objectives that the other players don’t. But while it’s a rare genre, Among Us certainly isn’t the first, so if your friend group is getting tired of Among Us matches, here are some new asynchronous multiplayer games to try out.

Ice Cold Deception: Project Winter (PC)

In this chilly title, up to eight players are dropped into an icy arena where they must complete objectives to escape. But one or two players are traitors who either need to kill all the survivors or sabotage them, so they can’t escape. Project Winter focuses a lot on player skill and knowledge, as you need to craft items to survive, find locations scattered throughout the map, and engage in an actual combat system. With localized voice chat, players can speak only to others close by, which heightens the immersion.

Infected: Left 4 Dead 2 (PC)

Left 4 Dead 2 has a few modes for both single and multiplayer, however, the one we want to focus on here is “Versus.” In this mode, up to eight players either play as Survivors or the Infected, and each has different paths to victory. The Survivors are trying to get to the Saferoom, and the Infected are trying to stop them—simple, but that’s all you need for some asynchronous action. It’s a great way to challenge your friends, as you each need to consider the best strategies for your respective teams.

Among Us, But with Guns: Unfortunate Spacemen (PC)

Take the basic premises behind Among Us, give the crewmates guns and turn it into a first person shooter, and you have Unfortunate Spacemen. This is a survival horror take on the genre where you must survive on a spaceship as shape-shifting aliens (controlled by other players, of course) hunt down crewmates within. It supports up to 16 players at once, so you can actually get some large-scale groups together. You’ll have to be a good shot in this one to defend yourself, assuming you survive long enough. It’s even free to play (with cosmetics as in-game purchases), so everyone can get in on the action.

In the Crowd: Spy Party (PC)

Unlike the other games here, Spy Party is only designed for two players: one spy and one sniper. The spy’s job is complete objectives scattered around the level while attempting to appear as one of the NPCs on the map. On the other hand, the sniper is looking for when the spy messes up, either by doing a task at the wrong time or moving around strangely. With a timer constantly ticking down, this is going to be a tense game.

It is important to note that Spy Party is currently in Early Access and has been for about two years, so don’t be surprised if there are some technical or gameplay issues. There’s no estimated 1.0 release date yet.

You’re the Boss: Bossgard (PC)

In Bossgard, one player controls a boss enemy while everyone else tries to defeat them. It’s a simple premise but undeniably a great one. Using powerful attacks as the boss is satisfying, and trying to outsmart the boss player as a Viking is a great time. A few different modes are available depending on your player count, but as long as you have between three and six players you’ll be fine. There’s a variety of bosses to play and weapons to choose from, this game should provide many sessions of monster-slaying fun.

Classic Deduction: Town of Salem (Mobile/Web/PC)

Town of Salem has no fancy mechanics or graphics to distract you—it is pure social deduction. Based on the popular social game Werewolf (also known as Mafia), every night someone in the town is murdered, and it’s up to the townsfolk to discover who the murderer is. Certain players may have special roles like the nurse who can protect people from being murdered, or the investigator who can work to discover the roles of other players. The game’s as deep as the mind games you play in it, so with the right group, it will be a fantastic time.

You can play Town of Salem for free on Android, iOS, or the Web version. You can also purchase it from Steam for $4.99 and get some in-game currency and cosmetics. There’s crossplay between all three platforms.

Play Every Side: Root (Mobile/PC)

This is a faithful adaption of the board game Root, and the core idea is great. There are four factions, each with a different level of control over the forest. Some have to mostly focus on defending land, while for others it’s the exact opposite. That’s already some great asynchronous gameplay, but it gets particularly interesting with the fourth faction: the Vagabond. The Vagabond is a neutral faction who can travel anywhere regardless of borders, and can manipulate the other factions into playing into their schemes. The added element of choice Root brings to the table makes it unlike the other games on this list, and is sure to be a hit with fans of board games.

Root is available on Android, iOS, and PC with crossplay between all platforms. A Switch release is planned for later (no release date yet).