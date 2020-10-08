X
The TCL Tab is an 8-inch Verizon-Exclusive Android Tablet Available for $200

Justin Duino @jaduino
TCL Tab 8
TCL

TCL’s latest product is an inexpensive Android tablet that’s headed to Verizon. Although the Tab won’t compete head-to-head with Apple’s latest iPad, the internet-connected tablet is perfect for media consumption, while at home or on the road.

The LTE-enabled TCL Tab, which looks incredibly similar to Google’s Nexus 7 (2013), is an 8-inch tablet with an FHD+ (1200×1920 px) display. Internally, you’ll find an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU, 32 GB of built-in storage (with an option to expand its memory with a microSD card), and 3 GB of RAM.

You shouldn’t expect to capture great photos with the Tab, but the 5 MP front-facing camera and 8 MP rear shooter will make do for video calls. With the 5500 mAh battery, you should be able to make it through an entire day of video playback. And if your smartphone needs to be topped off, TCL’s on-the-go reverse charging feature turns the Tab into a battery bank.

TCL states that it will provide at least one major Android OS update and quarterly security patches. So even though the Tab comes running Android 10, TCL should, at least, upgrade the tablet to Android 11 before dropping support.

The TCL Tab is available today in-store and directly from Verizon’s website for $200. The only color option you can choose from is Suede Black.

Justin Duino Justin Duino
Justin Duino is the Managing Editor at How-To Geek. He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry. Read Full Bio »

