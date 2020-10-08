X
Best Buy’s Black Friday Starts Oct. 13th, Which Is Both a Tuesday and Amazon Prime Day

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A scientist in a Best Buy coat imagines "Black Friday = Tuesday"
LightField Studios/Shutterstock

It’s truly a holiday season like no other. Best Buy wants to start its two-day Black Friday event on Tuesday, October 13th. And while the science of Black Friday on a Tuesday is… questionable, Best Buy doesn’t care. The company just wants to compete with Amazon Prime Day, which also runs October 13th and 14th.

Best Buy hasn’t published a Black Friday catalog yet, although it’s safe to assume that the retailer will try to match or undercut some of Amazon’s deals. In its blog, Best Buy hints that it will sell Samsung’s 4K 70-inch TV for just $530, JBL Free headphones for $70, and “laptops” for $120.

Best Buy also promises a “Black Friday guarantee” for all My Best Buy customers, although the terms for this guarantee are a bit confusing. If an item featuring a “Black Friday Price Guaranteed” gets any cheaper before November 28th, then My Best Buy customers are automatically reimbursed the difference.

Some customers may not feel comfortable Christmas shopping in October, but it’s the only way to avoid shipping delays, backorders, and in-store crowds. COVID-19 is still straining retail and shipping industry, and upcoming events like the presidential election, the iPhone 12 launch, and the upcoming Xbox and PlayStation are only going to increase the burden. In other words, prepare to see retailers to start Black Friday before November.

Source: Best Buy

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

