‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ Trilogies Get a 4K UHD Blu-Ray Release

Josh Hendrickson

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most visually spectacular fantasy films of its time, topped only by its excellent storytelling. Also, The Hobbit trilogy exists too, which is nice. If you’re a fan of either set of movies and want to see them again with better visuals, then you’ll be pleased to hear that both trilogies are getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray release.

Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) himself first announced the news, and he says the process to remaster the films in 4K Ultra HD was overseen by Peter Jackson. As The Verge points outThe Lord of the Rings trilogies should benefit heavily, thanks to its use of 35 mm film and practical effects.

According to The Digital Bits, you’ll be able to get the two trilogies in either theatrical release or extended editions, and will include Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. You’ll also benefit from Dolby Atmos audio, but what you won’t get is The Hobbit’s high frame rate, as 4K UHD supports 60 frames per second (fps) instead of the 48 fps Peter Jackson used for the movies.

Each trilogy costs $95, and you can preorder both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit sets on Amazon right now.

via The Digital Bits

