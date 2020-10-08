X
Season 2 of Battle Royale Game ‘Fall Guys’ Has Gone Medieval

Fall Guys Season 2
Colorful battle royale game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has just released its Season 2 update, and features new medieval- and fantasy-inspired games and costumes. Four new themed games are available to play today, with more on the way soon. And other features new to the game have been added as well.

New Levels

The four new levels—which include Knight Fever, Wall Guys, Egg Siege, and Hoopsie Legends—bring new mechanics with medieval twists on familiar levels. Knight Fever is also the level featuring the fearsome and crowdsourced-named THICC BONKUS.

The Show Selector feature lets players create a curated playlist of their preferred rounds to play, including limited-time events. There’s also a “party falling” feature for playing in parties that shows you all falling together while the game loads. Fall Guys is also getting some visual upgrades, along with emotes, celebrations, color palettes, and tile effects.

New Costumes

Alongside medieval levels are, of course, medieval and fantasy costumes, including wizards, jesters, knights, and Vikings. There will also be a random outfit generator for those who are indecisive or lack creativity.

Nameplates and banners now allow for customizable signage, which is viewable in spectator mode. PS4 players will also be able to adjust sensitivity and toggle optional X/Y axis inversion.

Fall Guys is only a few months old and has already sold over 7 million copies on Steam and become the most downloaded PS Plus game (on PlayStation) of all time. A mobile version of the fast-paced game was also recently announced.

