Lenovo Brings Ryzen Chromebooks to the Enterprise with the ThinkPad C13 Yoga

We’ve seen a couple of Chromebooks using Lenovo’s button-down no-nonsense ThinkPad branding before, but those were cheaper models aimed at the education market. If you’ve been craving a more conventional powerful ThinkPad rocking Chrome OS, now you have one to choose: the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook.

Lenovo selected AMD’s 3000-series platform instead of Intel for this model, with processor options going up to the Ryzen 7 3700C. The base model isn’t likely to have that processor, and it won’t have the 4K resolution option, a “world-facing camera for easy on-the-go snapshots,” the fingerprint scanner, or the optional garaged stylus. But it does include a 13-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi 6, no less than four USB ports (two USB-C 3.2 gen 2, two USB-A 3.2 gen 1), and a full HDMI port.

The body has touches from the Yoga series, with the double fold-back hinge and navy color. But that keyboard is all ThinkPad, including the iconic Trackpoint mouse. Throw in an aluminum chassis that weighs just 3.3 pounds, and you have a serious work machine (so long as you don’t need any Windows programs).

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will go on sale “soon” with a base price of $579.