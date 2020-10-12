X
Popular Searches

Lenovo Brings Ryzen Chromebooks to the Enterprise with the ThinkPad C13 Yoga

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook
Lenovo

We’ve seen a couple of Chromebooks using Lenovo’s button-down no-nonsense ThinkPad branding before, but those were cheaper models aimed at the education market. If you’ve been craving a more conventional powerful ThinkPad rocking Chrome OS, now you have one to choose: the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook.

Lenovo selected AMD’s 3000-series platform instead of Intel for this model, with processor options going up to the Ryzen 7 3700C. The base model isn’t likely to have that processor, and it won’t have the 4K resolution option, a “world-facing camera for easy on-the-go snapshots,” the fingerprint scanner, or the optional garaged stylus. But it does include a 13-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi 6, no less than four USB ports (two USB-C 3.2 gen 2, two USB-A 3.2 gen 1), and a full HDMI port.

The body has touches from the Yoga series, with the double fold-back hinge and navy color. But that keyboard is all ThinkPad, including the iconic Trackpoint mouse. Throw in an aluminum chassis that weighs just 3.3 pounds, and you have a serious work machine (so long as you don’t need any Windows programs).

The ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will go on sale “soon” with a base price of $579.

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide[2-Pack], 0.023 Inch Ultra-Thin Metal Web Camera Cover for MacBook Pro, iMac, Laptop, PC, iPad Pro, iPhone 8/7/6 Plus, Protect Your Visual Prvacy [Black]
870 people were interested in this!

Samsung 65" Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in QN65Q900TSAFXZA 2020
251 people were interested in this!

HUYUN The Webcam Privacy Shutter Protects Lens Cap Hood Cover for Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 & C930e & C922X
241 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
214 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
187 people were interested in this!

Adjustable Ankle/Wrist Weights - 10 lbs. Total (5 lbs. each) With Adjustable Metal D-ring And Soft Padding For Comfort
179 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, TT-DL11 Flexible Gooseneck Table Lamp,5 Color Temperatures with 7 Brightness Levels,USB Charging Port, Memory Function,7W,Official Member of Philips EnabLED Licensing Program
163 people were interested in this!

Wacom CS610PK Bamboo Sketch, CS-610PK (Fine Tip Stylus By, Natural Sketching on iPad and iPhone), Black
144 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
140 people were interested in this!

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model)
138 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular