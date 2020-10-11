Bookworm Your Way into These Book Subscription Services

With increasingly chilly temperatures outside, now is the perfect time to curl up with a book. But with many bookstores still shuttered due to COVID-19, it might just be easier to get new books delivered right to your doorstep each month. And lucky for you, these monthly book subscription boxes will do just that.

The best book subscription services are a good value, offering you at least two books per month for a fair price and maybe a little something extra as well. Some pick books for you at random, thus ensuring no two readers get the same box, while others offer a highly curated selection of literature, including classics and newer award-winning picks. There are book subscription boxes for all kinds of readers, from casual readers to avid book collectors. Happy reading!

Great for Popular New Releases: Book of the Month

For $14.99 per month, Book of the Month sends you one new book from a selection consisting of early releases, debut authors, newly released titles, and fresh perspectives, and it has featured titles like Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere, Yaa Gyasi’s Transcendent Kingdom, Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half, and Alex North’s The Shadows. You also have the option to add on a second book each month for the same cost.

With Book of the Month, you can pause the service if you need to get caught up and resume it whenever you’re ready to start up again. The service also has a fun bookclub feature that sends the same book to everyone in your group for $14.99 a pop (though it’s still up to you to organize the monthly meetings, brew some coffee, and start an engaging discussion).

Physical and Digital Books: Fresh Fiction Box

Fresh Fiction Box is the best bet for avid readers and book collectors alike. The service costs just $29.95 per month and in each box, you’ll receive three to five new fiction titles and one to three ebooks. The box focuses on bestsellers as well as new authors and pulls from genres like romance, paranormal, mystery, suspense, adult books, and others. It’s an easy way to keep your reading list stocked.

Sometimes, the service even sends you advanced reader copies, meaning you’ll have access to a book a month before it’s publicly released. The other fun thing about Fresh Fiction is that books are picked at random, so each box is unique. Along with a good mix of genres, the box also mixes up book formats, from hardback and trade size, to PDF and EPUB. The service also has a skip button, which lets you take a month off whenever you need to get caught up.

The Classics Alongside the New: Boxwalla Book Box

The Boxwalla Book Box is a great choice for serious lovers of international literature. For $29.95 per month, Boxwalla will send you two books in every shipment. Titles from great writers around the world are selected, and you’ll see classics as well as Nobel Laureates and brand-new books. Each box also includes a book-themed extra like a pin or stickers.

Past boxes include W. G. Sebald’s The Rings of Saturn (from Germany), Mercè Rodoreda’s Garden by the Sea (Spain), Ahmet Altan’s I Will Never See the World Again: The Memoir of an Imprisoned Writer (Turkey), and Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous (U.S.A.).

Indie-tastic Books: Powell’s Indiespensable

If you’ve had the good fortune of visiting Powell’s Books in Portland, Oregon, you understand how seriously they take books. That bookstore is genuinely big enough to get lost in, and so wonderful that book lovers of all varieties wouldn’t mind moving in and spending the rest of their lives there.

So rest assured that their book subscription service, Powell’s Indiespensable, is worth the cost. For $44.95 a pop, this book club of sorts sends you things like signed editions, original sets, and exclusive printings as well as small treats like a chocolate bar or tea sample. Installments ship every six to eight weeks, and focus on indie publishers. Past installments have included an exclusive signed edition of She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore, an advanced reader copy of Small Days and Nights by Tishani Doshi, and an exclusive signed hardcover edition of The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead.

For Reading and Relaxing: Peace & Pages Box

For some people, reading is as simple as grabbing a book and finding a comfortable chair. For others, it’s a whole experience. It’s how they relax and unwind from the day, and escape from their troubles. And for those people, Peace & Pages is the obvious choice. This subscription box embraces how relaxing reading can be and offers books as well as calming goodies.

Peace & Pages offers a variety of box options, starting at $25.99 per month. The Basic Monthly box includes a book, a full-size bath product, and a full-size aromatherapy product. Other boxes offer additional things like a bath and body product, a book accessory or gift, and a gourmet snack or drink item. The service has a bimonthly delivery option as well, so you enjoy a relaxing reading experience that fits with your schedule.

Best for Previously Loved Picks: Used Books Monthly

If you don’t mind gently-used books, Used Books Monthly is a wonderful subscription box worth your consideration. The service believes in circulating books once they’ve been read instead of letting them waste away on a shelf forever. Used Books Monthly starts at just $6.79 per month, making it a budget-friendly option for lovers of sci-fi, romance, young adult fiction, and more.

The subscription box offers three plan options: One Book Monthly, Two Books Monthly, and Four Books Monthly. From there, you’ll select your favorite genres, so selections are tailored to your specific reading preferences. Books are chosen at random, but the Two Books and Four Books plans also give you a space to describe your reading preferences in more detail. This doesn’t guarantee a specific book, but may help the service find books that are a better fit for you.