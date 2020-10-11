X
Popular Searches

Bookworm Your Way into These Book Subscription Services

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Opened book on a pile of old books
Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

With increasingly chilly temperatures outside, now is the perfect time to curl up with a book. But with many bookstores still shuttered due to COVID-19, it might just be easier to get new books delivered right to your doorstep each month. And lucky for you, these monthly book subscription boxes will do just that.

The best book subscription services are a good value, offering you at least two books per month for a fair price and maybe a little something extra as well. Some pick books for you at random, thus ensuring no two readers get the same box, while others offer a highly curated selection of literature, including classics and newer award-winning picks. There are book subscription boxes for all kinds of readers, from casual readers to avid book collectors. Happy reading!

Great for Popular New Releases: Book of the Month

Book of the Month subscription service
Book of the Month

For $14.99 per month, Book of the Month sends you one new book from a selection consisting of early releases, debut authors, newly released titles, and fresh perspectives, and it has featured titles like Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere, Yaa Gyasi’s Transcendent Kingdom, Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half, and Alex North’s The Shadows. You also have the option to add on a second book each month for the same cost.

With Book of the Month, you can pause the service if you need to get caught up and resume it whenever you’re ready to start up again. The service also has a fun bookclub feature that sends the same book to everyone in your group for $14.99 a pop (though it’s still up to you to organize the monthly meetings, brew some coffee, and start an engaging discussion).

Sign up for Book of the Month

Physical and Digital Books: Fresh Fiction Box

Fresh Fiction Box books and box in mailbox
Fresh Fiction Box

Fresh Fiction Box is the best bet for avid readers and book collectors alike. The service costs just $29.95 per month and in each box, you’ll receive three to five new fiction titles and one to three ebooks. The box focuses on bestsellers as well as new authors and pulls from genres like romance, paranormal, mystery, suspense, adult books, and others. It’s an easy way to keep your reading list stocked.

Sometimes, the service even sends you advanced reader copies, meaning you’ll have access to a book a month before it’s publicly released. The other fun thing about Fresh Fiction is that books are picked at random, so each box is unique. Along with a good mix of genres, the box also mixes up book formats, from hardback and trade size, to PDF and EPUB. The service also has a skip button, which lets you take a month off whenever you need to get caught up.

Sign up for Fresh Fiction Box

The Classics Alongside the New: Boxwalla Book Box

Boxwalla Book Box books on a white textured background
Boxwalla

The Boxwalla Book Box is a great choice for serious lovers of international literature. For $29.95 per month, Boxwalla will send you two books in every shipment. Titles from great writers around the world are selected, and you’ll see classics as well as Nobel Laureates and brand-new books. Each box also includes a book-themed extra like a pin or stickers.

Past boxes include W. G. Sebald’s The Rings of Saturn (from Germany), Mercè Rodoreda’s Garden by the Sea (Spain), Ahmet Altan’s I Will Never See the World Again: The Memoir of an Imprisoned Writer (Turkey), and Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous (U.S.A.).

Sign up for Boxwalla Book Box

Indie-tastic Books: Powell’s Indiespensable

Powell's Indiespensable book selections
Powell’s

If you’ve had the good fortune of visiting Powell’s Books in Portland, Oregon, you understand how seriously they take books. That bookstore is genuinely big enough to get lost in, and so wonderful that book lovers of all varieties wouldn’t mind moving in and spending the rest of their lives there.

So rest assured that their book subscription service, Powell’s Indiespensable, is worth the cost. For $44.95 a pop, this book club of sorts sends you things like signed editions, original sets, and exclusive printings as well as small treats like a chocolate bar or tea sample. Installments ship every six to eight weeks, and focus on indie publishers. Past installments have included an exclusive signed edition of She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore, an advanced reader copy of Small Days and Nights by Tishani Doshi, and an exclusive signed hardcover edition of The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead.

Sign up for Powell’s Indiespensable

For Reading and Relaxing: Peace & Pages Box

Used Books Monthly three plan options
Peace & Pages

For some people, reading is as simple as grabbing a book and finding a comfortable chair. For others, it’s a whole experience. It’s how they relax and unwind from the day, and escape from their troubles. And for those people, Peace & Pages is the obvious choice. This subscription box embraces how relaxing reading can be and offers books as well as calming goodies.

Peace & Pages offers a variety of box options, starting at $25.99 per month. The Basic Monthly box includes a book, a full-size bath product, and a full-size aromatherapy product. Other boxes offer additional things like a bath and body product, a book accessory or gift, and a gourmet snack or drink item. The service has a bimonthly delivery option as well, so you enjoy a relaxing reading experience that fits with your schedule.

Sign up for Peace & Pages

Best for Previously Loved Picks: Used Books Monthly

Used Books Monthly sign up steps
Used Books Monthly

If you don’t mind gently-used books, Used Books Monthly is a wonderful subscription box worth your consideration. The service believes in circulating books once they’ve been read instead of letting them waste away on a shelf forever. Used Books Monthly starts at just $6.79 per month, making it a budget-friendly option for lovers of sci-fi, romance, young adult fiction, and more.

The subscription box offers three plan options: One Book Monthly, Two Books Monthly, and Four Books Monthly. From there, you’ll select your favorite genres, so selections are tailored to your specific reading preferences. Books are chosen at random, but the Two Books and Four Books plans also give you a space to describe your reading preferences in more detail. This doesn’t guarantee a specific book, but may help the service find books that are a better fit for you.

Sign up for Used Books Monthly
READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide[2-Pack], 0.023 Inch Ultra-Thin Metal Web Camera Cover for MacBook Pro, iMac, Laptop, PC, iPad Pro, iPhone 8/7/6 Plus, Protect Your Visual Prvacy [Black]
864 people were interested in this!

Samsung 65" Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in QN65Q900TSAFXZA 2020
249 people were interested in this!

HUYUN The Webcam Privacy Shutter Protects Lens Cap Hood Cover for Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 & C930e & C922X
239 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
212 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
188 people were interested in this!

Adjustable Ankle/Wrist Weights - 10 lbs. Total (5 lbs. each) With Adjustable Metal D-ring And Soft Padding For Comfort
179 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, TT-DL11 Flexible Gooseneck Table Lamp,5 Color Temperatures with 7 Brightness Levels,USB Charging Port, Memory Function,7W,Official Member of Philips EnabLED Licensing Program
159 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Bluetooth Earbuds with a More Comfortable, Secure Fit, Long Battery Life and Great Sound Quality
146 people were interested in this!

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model)
136 people were interested in this!

Wyze Band Activity Tracker with Alexa Built-In, Smart Watch Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Step Counter Sleep Monitor, High Res Color Touchscreen Phone & App Notifications, 5ATM Water Resistant
135 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular