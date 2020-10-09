Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Will Skip Theaters And Go Straight to Disney+

Theaters aren’t doing great right now, thanks to the global pandemic. Regal theaters shut down indefinitely throughout the United States, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that more and more movies are skipping the theater route entirely. Pixar’s upcoming film, Soul, will do exactly that and go straight to Disney+. And good news, unlike Mulan, you won’t need to spend extra.

Pixar’s latest movie looks like another adventure and learning path into death and what makes a human life worth living. But don’t confuse it for Coco or Inside Out, because it takes a different tact than either of those movies.

We follow a middle-school music teacher named Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx), who dies on the eve of a life-changing opportunity. Naturally not ready to go, he tries to run from whatever comes next and finds himself in the place where souls are created.

Joe tries to explain to one soul, voiced by Tina Fey, why life is worth living. Along the way, he discovers he’s not really dead.

So far, Soul looks like another in Pixar’s long line of thought-provoking entries. And while it was due to hit theaters in November, that plan obviously won’t work in our current climate.

Instead, Soul will come to Disney+ on December 25, 2020—yes, Christmas day. Perhaps everyone needs something wholesome to watch on holiday. The good news is, unlike Mulan, you won’t have to spend any extra to watch Soul. A Disney+ subscription is all you need.