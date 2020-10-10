Now You Can Get Your Fix of Free Roku Shows and Movies on Fire TV

One of the biggest benefits of owning a Roku is, well, The Roku Channel. It offers a bunch of free (ad-supported) programming just ripe for the watchin’. And now it’s coming to Fire TV devices.

Basically all Fire TV devices are in on the fun too—Fire TV stick, Fire TV soundbars, Fire TV…TVs—the lot. You’ll just need to download the app and you’re good to go. The easiest way to get the channel on your Fire TV is to tell Alexa to do the thing for you—Just say “Hey Alexa, find The Roku Channel app” and you’re good to go.

After that, you don’t even have to create a login. Just fire it up and start watching one of the thousands of free shows or movies. It’s by far one of the best and easiest ways to access free content.

The Roku Channel is also available as part of the company’s app for iOS and Android if you want to catch some flicks on the go.

Source: Roku