The Best Tech Deals for Prime Day October 13th and 14th [Continuously Updated]

Amazon is putting its best foot forward for this year’s Prime Day! That’s right, Amazon is running its best end-of-the-year deals on October 13th and 14th, just in time for some early Christmas shopping. We’ll help you get your finger on the pulse with a constantly updating list of discounted electronics. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and start shopping!
[Notice] We’re focusing on Amazon’s Daily Deals, which go up every few hours and last for the duration of Prime Day. While we are including some Lightning Deals in this list, they often sell out faster than we can keep track of.
Check back in a few hours to see what new deals are available!
Phone and Tablet Deals
Amazon is slashing prices on big-brand phones and tablets! The phones in this list are unlocked for any carrier, so you can just reuse your existing SIM card and call it a day. Even if you don’t need a new phone or tablet, someone you care about wouldn’t mind getting one for Christmas!
- Google Pixel 4 64GB Unlocked, $450 (43% off)
- Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Unlocked, $550 (38% off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Unlocked 128GB, $475 (26% off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unlocked 128GB, $680 (20% off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Unlocked 128GB, $750 (25% off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Unlocked 128GB, $900 (25% off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Unlocked 128GB, $1,050 (25% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked 128GB, $800 (20% off)
- Samsung Galaxy A21 Unlocked 32GB, $200 (20% off)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Unlocked, $272 (28% off)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Unlocked, $420 (30% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 32GB Tablet, $120 (20% off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 64GB Tablet, $180 (35% off)
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, $50 (20% off)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition, $60 (40% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, $55 (39% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet, $75 (35% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, $80 (43% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $80 (47% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, $130 (35% off)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Backlit, $60 (33% off)
Double-check that a phone has the color and storage space that you want before spending money on it! And once that’s done, you can order some mobile accessories.
Mobile Accessories: Smartwatches, Cables, etc.
Make the most of your phone with discounted mobile accessories, like smartwatches, cables, and even phone stabilizers! Here are the best mobile accessory deals available on Prime Day.
[New Deals!]
- AUKEY USB-C Hub: $26 (33% off)
- Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand: $13 (56% off)
- Up to 30% Fitbit Products
- Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, $70 (56% off)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $128 (29% off)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition, $140 (30% off)
- Up to 50% off Fossil Smartwatches
- Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatches, $190 (36% off)
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Smartwatch: $170 (57% off)
- Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS Smartwatch: $220 (51% off)
- Garmin Forerunner 935 GPU Smartwatch: $240 (52% off)
- Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Smartwatch: $400 (50% off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch: $200 (42% off)
- DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Phone Gimbal Kit: $105 (46% off)
- Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger: $10 (50% off)
- Aukey 10,000mAh Battery w/ Wireless Charging: $28 (30% off w/ code NQJS24TS)
Now that you have a new smartwatch for yourself or a loved one, it’s time to move onto laptops and PCs. Strap in, kid!
PC, Laptop, and Networking Deals
Today’s the day to buy a new laptop! Amazon is discounting popular devices like the Acer Chromebook Spin, the ASUS ZenBook Duo, and the fantastic Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. Get on it!
[New Deals!]
- Google Pixelbook Go: $1,200 (14% off)
- Up to 30% off Laptops and Desktops
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Desktop, $250 (21% off)
- Lenovo IdeaCenter AIO 3 Desktop, $450 (18% off)
Samsung Chromebook 11.5-inch, $200 (20% off) Samsung Chromebook 15.6-inch, $240 (20% off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip 14-inch 2-in-1, $400 (20% off)
Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1, $400 (27% off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1, $210 (22% off)
- Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch Laptop, $350 (20% off)
ASUS VivoBook 11.6-inch HD Laptop: $130 (35% off)
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch HD Laptop, $400 (27% off)
- ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15.6-inch Touchcreen Laptop, $2,000 (30% off)
- Gigabyte AERO 15.6-inch OLED Laptop: $1,150 (39% off)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop: $2,080 (20% off)
- Up to 30% Netgear, TP-Link, and D-Link Networking
- NETGEAR AC1600 Dual-Band Router, $56 (30% off)
- ASUS Tri-Band Gaming Router, $245 (30% off)
- Synology 2-bay NAS DiskStation, $136 (20% off)
- Synology 4-bay NAS DiskStation, $440 (20% off)
Now that you own the best laptop on the block, let’s grab some neat accessories to keep your desk looking fly.
PC Parts: Mice, Storage, Monitors, etc.
Yeaaaaah, I know. Computer mice and SD cards probably don’t belong in the same category. But I’m trying to save space here, okay? Plus, these deals kick butt. Everyone could use a new SD card, external hard drive, or gaming keyboard, so go wild!
[New Deals!]
- Razer BlackWidow Elite RBG Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $130 (24% off)
- HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse: $40 (14% off)
- Logitech G502 SE Hero RGB Gaming Mouse: $28 (65% off)
- SteelSeries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse: $49 (38% off)
- Acer Predator Alien Jungle Mousepad: $12 (40% off)
- Acer Predator Aethon 300 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $65 (35% off)
- Cooler Master CK552 RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard: $59 (26% off)
- HyperX Alloy RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $90 (23% off)
- Acer ET322QK UHD 4K Freesync Monitor: $310 (22% off)
- Samsung 23.5-inch Curved FreeSync Monitor: $128 (20% off at checkout)
- Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor: $380 (45% off)
- LG 32ML600M-B 32-inch FHD HDR 10 Monitor: $150 (36% off)
- LG 32UL750-W 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor: $480 (36% off)
- Up to 35% off SanDisk and Western Digital Products
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSD Card: $19 (70% off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD Card: $42 (86% off)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD Card: $45 (82% off)
- PNY 512GB Elite SD Card: $60 (69% off)
- LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB External HDD, $115 (32% off)
- SanDisk 1TB Internal SSD SATA III, $88 (64% off)
- Crucial P5 1TB NAND NVMe Internal SSD, $120 (20% off)
- Crucial 32GB (16GBx2) DDR4 2666 RAM, $45 (35% off)
- Crucial 64GB (32GBx2) DDR4 SODIMM Laptop Memory, $154 (30% off)
- Up to 30% off Build-Your-Own-PC Parts
These deals are like music to my ears. Speaking of music, let’s move onto headphones, earbuds, and other discounted audio devices.
Headphones, Earbuds, Speakers, and Mics
Here’s your Christmas list! Wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and gaming headsets are popular gifts that friends and family members can enjoy every day.
- Skullcandy Venue Wireless ANC Headphones: $100 (44% off)
- Apple AirPods Gen1: $115 (18% off)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker: $140 (22% off)
- JBL Boombox: $280 (30% off)
- Up to 43% off JBL Headphones, Soundbars, and Speakers
- Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Canceling Headphones: $40 (45% off)
- Sony WHCH710N Wireless ANC Headphones: $88 (55% off)
- Sony WHXB900N Wireless ANC Headphones: $123 (50% off)
- Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass Wireless Earbuds: $78 (40% off)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC Wireless Earbuds: $178 (23% off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless ANC Headphones: $200 (42% off)
- HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset, $100 (28% off)
- HyperX Cloud MIX Wired/Bluetooth Gaming Headset: $130 (35% off)
- HyperX Cloud Gaming Earbuds, $30 (25% off at checkout)
- Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: $175 (30% off)
- Beats by Dre Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones: $180 (40% off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve: $120 (40% off)
- Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker: $38 (20% off)
- Sony S100F 2.0 Channel Soundbar: $100 (25% off)
- Up to 51% off Sony Soundbars and Cinematic Speakers
Not sure if someone needs a new pair of headphones? It never hurts to ask!
Misc: TVs Cameras, Smart Homes, etc.
We’re reaching the end of the road. Here are a bunch of unrelated products that I couldn’t fit in any other category:
[New Deals!]
- Adobe Creative Cloud 1-Year + $10 Amazon Gift Card: $37 (45% off)
- Up to 30% off TaoTronics Desk Lamps
- Craftsman Impact Wrench: $65 (40% off)
- Up to 30% off Toshiba Microwaves
- Ring Floodlight Smart Security Camera with Echo Show 5: $190 (44% off)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display: $45 (50% off)
- Echo Show 8 Smart Display: $65 (50% off)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker: $19 (62% off)
- Up to 58% off Instant Pot Products
- Anker Power Strip with USB-C: $25 (26% off)
- VAVA 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projecter: $2,200 (21% off)
- Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV, $120 (33% off)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen w/ Smart Plug, $24 (68% off)
- Up to 20% off Arlo Smart Security Cameras
- Up to 48% off Garmin Products
- Garmin Varia RTL510 Bike/Cycling Radar: $150 (50% off)
- Garmin Edge 130 Biking GPS: $100 (50% off)
- Up to 38% off iRobot Roomba Vacuums
- DJI Osmo 4k Waterproof Action Cam: $200 (47% off)
- DJI Mavic Mini Drone with 2.7K Camera: $400 (20% off)
- Google Nest Sensor Alarm: $100 (17% off)
- TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart 2-Outlet Outdoor Plug, $20 (30% off)
- Fitbit Aria Air Digital Smart Scale, $35 (30% off)
- Up to 47% Bissell Vacuums, Steam Mops, and Portable Vacuums
- Up to 30% off Sony Mirrorless Cameras
- Up to 32% off Canon Cameras and Lenses
Hey, did I catch you skimming! I know that these are miscellaneous deals, but there’s good stuff here! Double-check that you aren’t missing out on something good.
We’re constantly updating this list with the newest Prime Day deals. Come back later to save money on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, and other popular electronics!