The Best Tech Deals for Prime Day October 13th and 14th [Continuously Updated]

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
An illustration of the words "Prime Day" with bright colors and a carboard box riding a skateboard.
Amazon

Amazon is putting its best foot forward for this year’s Prime Day! That’s right, Amazon is running its best end-of-the-year deals on October 13th and 14th, just in time for some early Christmas shopping. We’ll help you get your finger on the pulse with a constantly updating list of discounted electronics. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and start shopping!

[Notice] We’re focusing on Amazon’s Daily Deals, which go up every few hours and last for the duration of Prime Day. While we are including some Lightning Deals in this list, they often sell out faster than we can keep track of.

Check back in a few hours to see what new deals are available!

Phone and Tablet Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, the Google Pixel 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet.
Samsung, Google

Amazon is slashing prices on big-brand phones and tablets! The phones in this list are unlocked for any carrier, so you can just reuse your existing SIM card and call it a day. Even if you don’t need a new phone or tablet, someone you care about wouldn’t mind getting one for Christmas!

Double-check that a phone has the color and storage space that you want before spending money on it! And once that’s done, you can order some mobile accessories.

Mobile Accessories: Smartwatches, Cables, etc.

A photo of the Garmin Forerunner smartwatch.
Garmin

Make the most of your phone with discounted mobile accessories, like smartwatches, cables, and even phone stabilizers! Here are the best mobile accessory deals available on Prime Day.

[New Deals!]

Now that you have a new smartwatch for yourself or a loved one, it’s time to move onto laptops and PCs. Strap in, kid!

PC, Laptop, and Networking Deals

A photo of the ASUS Zenbook FLip.
ASUS

Today’s the day to buy a new laptop! Amazon is discounting popular devices like the Acer Chromebook Spin, the ASUS ZenBook Duo, and the fantastic Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. Get on it!

[New Deals!]

Now that you own the best laptop on the block, let’s grab some neat accessories to keep your desk looking fly.

PC Parts: Mice, Storage, Monitors, etc.

A photo of the Logitech gaming mouse, a SanDisk SD card, and a HyperX Alloy keyboard.
Logitech, SanDisk, HyperX

Yeaaaaah, I know. Computer mice and SD cards probably don’t belong in the same category. But I’m trying to save space here, okay? Plus, these deals kick butt. Everyone could use a new SD card, external hard drive, or gaming keyboard, so go wild!

[New Deals!]

These deals are like music to my ears. Speaking of music, let’s move onto headphones, earbuds, and other discounted audio devices.

Headphones, Earbuds, Speakers, and Mics

A photo of the Powerbeats Pro and Sony WHX900N headphones.
Apple, Sony

Here’s your Christmas list! Wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and gaming headsets are popular gifts that friends and family members can enjoy every day.

Not sure if someone needs a new pair of headphones? It never hurts to ask!

Misc: TVs Cameras, Smart Homes, etc.

A photo ot the DJI Osmo Action cam, DJI Mavic drone, and the Garmin Edge
DJI, Garmin

We’re reaching the end of the road. Here are a bunch of unrelated products that I couldn’t fit in any other category:

[New Deals!]

Hey, did I catch you skimming! I know that these are miscellaneous deals, but there’s good stuff here! Double-check that you aren’t missing out on something good.

We’re constantly updating this list with the newest Prime Day deals. Come back later to save money on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, and other popular electronics!

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

