X
Popular Searches

Google Assistant Now Supports Home and Away Routines

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Nest Doorbell
Google

Your smart home can do lots of stuff, but it’s mostly dependent upon you to activate them. Not anymore: The Google Home system is rolling out upgrades that let you activate features based on whether or not you’re actually present in your home. The system uses an Android phone’s location (assuming it’s enabled) to determine whether or not anyone’s home.

Alternately, compatible Nest cameras, the Nest Tag, or the presence detector on the Nest thermostat or Yale lock can flip the system into home or away mode. If any of these methods don’t work, you can set the status manually via the Google Home app.

Google suggests pairing the feature with lights that automatically turn off and on when you leave and return. Thermostats can be adjusted to work in more power-efficient ways when no one is home, turning cameras on or off, et cetera. The feature is rolling out in stages now, but may take a week or two to make it to all users. It’ll show up at the top of the Google Home app when it’s ready.

Source: 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide[2-Pack], 0.023 Inch Ultra-Thin Metal Web Camera Cover for MacBook Pro, iMac, Laptop, PC, iPad Pro, iPhone 8/7/6 Plus, Protect Your Visual Prvacy [Black]
867 people were interested in this!

Samsung 65" Q900TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV with Alexa Built-in QN65Q900TSAFXZA 2020
250 people were interested in this!

HUYUN The Webcam Privacy Shutter Protects Lens Cap Hood Cover for Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 & C930e & C922X
239 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2020)
213 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
188 people were interested in this!

Adjustable Ankle/Wrist Weights - 10 lbs. Total (5 lbs. each) With Adjustable Metal D-ring And Soft Padding For Comfort
179 people were interested in this!

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, TT-DL11 Flexible Gooseneck Table Lamp,5 Color Temperatures with 7 Brightness Levels,USB Charging Port, Memory Function,7W,Official Member of Philips EnabLED Licensing Program
161 people were interested in this!

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Bluetooth Earbuds with a More Comfortable, Secure Fit, Long Battery Life and Great Sound Quality
146 people were interested in this!

TCL 32S327 32-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model)
137 people were interested in this!

Wyze Band Activity Tracker with Alexa Built-In, Smart Watch Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Step Counter Sleep Monitor, High Res Color Touchscreen Phone & App Notifications, 5ATM Water Resistant
135 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular