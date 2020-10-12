Google’s New Nest Thermostat is More Affordable with Very Few Compromises

X
If you’ve longed for a Nest Learning Thermostat but struggled to justify its $250 price tag, then the new Nest Thermostat may be just what the doctor ordered. At $129 it’s almost half the price of the original Learning Thermostat, but offers many of the same features.

The new, ultra-sleek Nest Thermostat lacks the “learning” features of its more expensive cousin (which will remain available it seems), mostly relying on manual schedules and options that the user can control in the Home app. That’s another difference of note—the original Nest Learning Thermostat still relies on the Nest app for control.

Otherwise, the two are very similar. The new Thermostat can control home and away temperatures, adjust itself on a schedule, monitor HVAC systems and send alerts with something is awry or regular maintenance (like filter changes) is needed, and works with voice controls.

It’s also noted that the new Nest Thermostat was designed for easy installation on most systems, so homeowners can do it themselves if they’re the handy type. It seems that this ease-of-installation may also lead to some compatibility issues, however, as it’s only compatible with 85 percent of HVAC systems, compared to 95 percent for the Learning Thermostat.

Unfortunately, the new Thermostat is incompatible with Nest Temperature Sensors, so it relies on a single temperature reading directly at the thermostat to keep the temps regulated. This is no different than a typical “dumb” thermostat, but it could be a tick in the negative box for anyone hoping to get a more uniform temperature throughout their entire home and hoped to pair the new Thermostat with some Temperature Sensors. Sorry, y’all.

Lastly, it’s worth mentioning that the new Thermostat only has a 1- year warranty, compared to the Learning Thermostat’s 2 years. That’s a curious change in itself, so if you’re looking for peace of mind if something goes wrong, the Learning Thermostat may still be the best choice for you.

The new Nest Thermostat is available now in the Google Store, and you can find a direct comparison of the two Thermostats here.

