The Best Tech Deals for Best Buy “Black Friday” October 13th and 14th

Hello Black Friday! Best Buy decided to start its Black Friday sale a month early this year to compete with the two-day Amazon Prime Day. And while the science behind Black Friday on a Tuesday is a bit baffling, at least you can knock out your Christmas shopping a bit early this year.
Here’s a quick look at the best deals available on Best Buy during the October 13th and 14th Black Friday event. Best Buy’s Black Friday discounts are better organized and less varied than Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which is why this list is smaller than our Prime Day list.
Phone, Tablet, and Mobile Accessory Deals
Now’s your chance to grab a cheap new phone, tablet, or smartwatch. Remember, smartwatches and tablets make fantastic gifts, especially when they’re on sale!
- Up to $250 off Unlocked Samsung Phones
- Up to $350 off Unlocked Google Pixel Phones
- Up to $300 off Unlocked Motorola Phones
- Up to $300 off Unlocked Sony Phones
- Up to $50 off Unlocked iPhones
- Save $100 on Microsoft Surface Duo Phones
- Nokia Phones Starting at $80
- LG Phones Starting at $90
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB: $180 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy TAB S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB: $250 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch 128GB: $500 ($150 off)
- Digiland 10.1-inch Tablet 32GB: $60 ($40 off)
- Save $20 on Apple Watches
- Up to $200 off Garmin Smartwatches
- Up to $100 off Samsung Smartwatches
- Up to 50% off Speck iPad Cases
- Save up to $112 buying 2 Amazon Kindle Devices
Looking for cheap Amazon tablets? Find them on sale at in our Prime Day deals list.
Laptop, Desktop, and PC Gaming Deals
Best Buy is pushing entry-level laptops and premium Microsoft Surface devices at massive discounts. The retailer is also selling Corsair keyboards and gaming mice for nearly half off.
- Chromebooks and Windows Laptops Starting at $120
- Up to $500 off Microsoft Surface Tablets
- Save $100 on the MacBook Air
- Save $200 on ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop
- Up to 40% off Corsair Gaming Accessories
- Minor Savings on PC Parts
Keep in mind that cheap laptops and Chromebooks are a hot item this year. If you know a student who needs one for Christmas, then now’s the time to buy one!
The Best TV and Console Gaming Deals
Looking for a new TV? Click through one of these links and buy yourself something nice. Don’t stress about sizes and resolutions—Best Buy is selling nearly every form of TV at a steep discount!
- Up to 30% off Samsung TVs
- Up to 40% off TCL TVs
- Up to 30% off Sony TVs
- Save $15 on Popular Nintendo Switch Games
You probably need a new soundbar for that TV, right? Best Buy’s got you covered.
Speakers, Sound Bars, Headphones
Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds, and sound bars make amazing presents. Heck, you could even buy one for yourself! Check out these hot audio deals and get some Christmas shopping done early.
- Up to $150 off Popular Headphones and Earbuds
- Up to $120 off Beats by Dre Audio Proudcts
- Up to $50 off Apple AirPods
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones: $298 (20% off)
- JBL FREE Wireless Earbuds GEN 2: $60 (70% off)
- Bose Quietcomfort 35 II Wireless ANC Headphones: $200 (30% off)
- Up to 50% off Skullcandy HESH Headphones
- Samsung 2.1 Channel Soundbar and Subwoofer: $130 (50% off)
- Up to $300 off Home Theater Audio Products
Need more audio deals and discounts? Check out our Prime Day deals list.
Smarthome Accessories
It’s getting hard to find smarthome accessories on sale, but Best Buy came through!
- Up to $300 off Smarthome Products
- Up to $300 off Arlo Home Security
- Lenovo Smart Clock: $40 (50% off)
- Lenovo 10-Inch Smart Display: $100 (40% off)
- Google Nest Audio (New Model 2-Pack): $180 ($20 off)
- Google Nest Thermostat E + Temperature Sensor: $130 (35% off)
Thanks for checking out our Best Buy Black Friday deals list. Come back later to see if anything’s changed, or go to our continuously updated Prime Day discount list for more cutting-edge deals.