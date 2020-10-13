X
The Best Tech Deals for Best Buy “Black Friday” October 13th and 14th

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Best Buy Black Friday logo.
Best Buy

Hello Black Friday! Best Buy decided to start its Black Friday sale a month early this year to compete with the two-day Amazon Prime Day. And while the science behind Black Friday on a Tuesday is a bit baffling, at least you can knock out your Christmas shopping a bit early this year.

Here’s a quick look at the best deals available on Best Buy during the October 13th and 14th Black Friday event. Best Buy’s Black Friday discounts are better organized and less varied than Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which is why this list is smaller than our Prime Day list.

Phone, Tablet, and Mobile Accessory Deals

Now’s your chance to grab a cheap new phone, tablet, or smartwatch. Remember, smartwatches and tablets make fantastic gifts, especially when they’re on sale!

Looking for cheap Amazon tablets? Find them on sale at in our Prime Day deals list.

Laptop, Desktop, and PC Gaming Deals

Best Buy is pushing entry-level laptops and premium Microsoft Surface devices at massive discounts. The retailer is also selling Corsair keyboards and gaming mice for nearly half off.

Keep in mind that cheap laptops and Chromebooks are a hot item this year. If you know a student who needs one for Christmas, then now’s the time to buy one!

The Best TV and Console Gaming Deals

Looking for a new TV? Click through one of these links and buy yourself something nice. Don’t stress about sizes and resolutions—Best Buy is selling nearly every form of TV at a steep discount!

You probably need a new soundbar for that TV, right? Best Buy’s got you covered.

Speakers, Sound Bars, Headphones

Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds, and sound bars make amazing presents. Heck, you could even buy one for yourself! Check out these hot audio deals and get some Christmas shopping done early.

Need more audio deals and discounts? Check out our Prime Day deals list.

Smarthome Accessories

It’s getting hard to find smarthome accessories on sale, but Best Buy came through!

Thanks for checking out our Best Buy Black Friday deals list. Come back later to see if anything’s changed, or go to our continuously updated Prime Day discount list for more cutting-edge deals.

