‘Doom’ Can Run on a Smart Fridge Thanks to Microsoft’s Game Pass Streaming

There is a saying, ancient and wise: If it has a screen, it can probably run Doom. Ok, maybe that’s not a real saying, but over the years, we’ve seen Doom run on everything from printers to pregnancy tests, and now it’s on a Samsung Smart fridge. Even better, so is every other Xbox Game Pass streaming game.

We still don’t think you should buy a smart fridge; they’re overpriced and leave support far too early. But if there’s one compelling reason to own one, then Instagram user Richard Mallard finally provided one. The games.

No, you didn’t read that wrong. Over on Instagram, he demonstrated how he managed to get Xbox Game Pass streaming (informally known as xCloud) running on his smart fridge. With Xbox Game Pass streaming, you can play many Xbox games on Android devices, thanks to the power of streaming. Naturally, Richard started with a modern twist of the classic trope—Doom Eternal.

The key here is that Android bit; it looks like Richard managed to sideload the Xbox Game Pass Android app on his Samsung refrigerator. Then he paired up an Xbox controller as well. The games seem to work surprisingly well in the videos he took.

Let’s be honest; playing Xbox games isn’t really a compelling reason to own a smart refrigerator. But if you have one, it could be fun to give it a whirl. And right now, if you do own a smart fridge, you can potentially do something that iPad users can’t—play Xbox games through streaming.