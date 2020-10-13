Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini: Everything You Need to Know

It’s iPhone day! And as expected, Apple took the wraps off of its newest and best iPhones ever (they say that every year though, right?), complete with 5G. Let’s talk about the smaller of the four new phones: the 12 and 12 Mini.

The phones are virtually identical on the inside, so let’s get the main difference out of the way first: the iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch 2532×1170 Super Retina XDR display, while the Mini features a 5.4-inch 2340×1080 display. That gives these phones 460 and 476 pixels per inch respectively. Despite offering the same size display as the iPhone 11, the 12’s frame is 11 percent smaller and 15 percent thinner than its predecessor.

New Glass, New Old Design

The display is protected by Apple’s new “Ceramic Shield” glass, too. The company partnered with Corning to create a whole new type of glass that is stronger than anything else on the market while remaining optically clear. It has four times better drop performance than before and offers exceptions scratch resistance as well. Both phones keep the IP68 rating, too.

Both phones feature a new, flat-edged design—like a modern iPhone 4. Or a bigger iPhone SE. Gone are the rounded edges of the iPhones of recent years, with this new flat design giving the phones clean lines and tight edges. The glass back meets the aluminum edges seamlessly.

Both phones also feature Apple’s new MagSafe for iPhone feature, which enables faster, more efficient wireless charging through the use of magnets. The idea here is that when using a MagSafe charger, you’ll get the perfect alignment for wireless charging every time. But MagSafe isn’t just about charging—MagSafe also brings magnetized cases and other accessories, too. It’s all pretty awesome.

The Fastest Processor Ever in a Phone (According to Apple)

Under the hood, both the 12 and 12 Mini are powered by the new Bionic A14 processor—Apple’s fastest, most powerful phone processor to date. It’s the first smartphone chip using 5 nm technology, which essentially means it’s smaller and more efficient than before. Apple threw out a bunch of other big numbers here too—it has 11.8 billion transistors!—but honestly, none of that really matter so most people. All you really need to know is that this is a blazing fast chip.

The A14 Bionic also enables to new camera capabilities on the iPhone 12 and 12 Min. Both phones feature a dual-camera system, with an Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera. Deep Fusion is now available on all cameras—including the front TrueDepth camera—for advanced functions like Night Mode. The cameras also support advanced video shooting thanks to Dolby Vision.

Pre-Orders Start This Week

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will be available starting at 799 and $699 respectively, with options in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes. Pre-orders begin on October 16th for the iPhone 12, with full availability on October 23rd. Pre-orders for the 12 Mini start on November 6th, with full availability on November 13th.