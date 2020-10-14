OnePlus’ New Buds Z True Wireless Earbuds Are Only $50 and Look Great

In addition to the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus announced a new set of true wireless earbuds today. The OnePlus Buds Z promises deep bass, 20 hours of playtime with its case, and fast charging all in a $50 package. That’s a lot for not a lot of money.

At $50, the OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds are aggressively priced, especially compared to other entries like the $150 AirPods. But OnePlus promises you’ll still get plenty of features despite the low price tag.

The company threw in 10mm drivers along with “bass boost technology for heart-pounding audio,” virtualized 3D audio, Bluetooth 5.0, and an IP55 rating for sweat resistance. Despite that IP55 rating, the warranty doesn’t cover water damage, however.

Unlike the original OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds, this new set uses standard silicone tips and includes several sizes in the box. You also get a charging case, of course, that should get you about 20 hours of playback time. And OnePlus says you can charge the buds for just 10 minutes to get 3 hours of audio playback.

In addition to Bluetooth 5.0, you also get Google’s Fast Pair system for easy pairing and Google Assistant built into the earbuds. OnePlus also created a “quick switch” system that will let you jump back and forth between the two most recently connected devices. All of that looks great on paper, but we’ll have to go ears on to really know for certain.

The OnePlus Buds Z earbuds will come in $50 white and a “special-edition colorway by Steven Harrington.” OnePlus didn’t share pricing for the special-edition set yet. You can’t buy the earbuds until November 4, but you can sign up receive a notification as soon as the company does release them at the OnePlus site.