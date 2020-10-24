X
Holiday 2020: The Ultimate Gift Guide Roundup [Continuously Updated]

Cameron Summerson @summerson
Holiday shopping can be stressful. Trying to find the right gifts for everyone on your list can be challenging, especially if you don’t know where to start. But that’s why we’re here.

Between Review Geek and LifeSavvy, we’ve been putting out gift guides across a wide range of topics over the last few weeks. In this post, you’ll find them all—and we’ll keep it updated weekly with all of our new guides, too. Just don’t wait until the last minute to start shopping—you can even start tracking prices now to make sure you get the best deals when they’re available.

Gifts for the Kitchen

People who love to spend time in the kitchen love gadgets they can put in said kitchen. Or things that make their lives easier in the kitchen. Or both! The good news is that regardless of whether they keep things easy with an Instant Pot, love to spend time baking, or just drink all the beer, we have something for everyone.

Fitness Gifts

Fitness people can be tricky to buy for because most sports require very specific tools. But almost any athlete can appreciate some of the more broad-reaching tools like fitness trackers, recovery tools, and a lot more.

Gaming Gifts

Gamers, man. Am I right? They’re a picky bunch. But you know what? We have a bunch of gamers on staff, so we know exactly the stuff you should buy for the gamer in your life. You’re welcome.

Gifts for the Living Room

Odds are that most people on your list spend a lot of time in their living room. So why not gift them something to make it cozier like a killer throw? Or help them up their entertainment game with a soundbar. Or if you’re feeling really generous, a new TV. In fact, if you’re gifting new TVs, will you be my friend?

General Tech Gifts

If you know you want to give the gift of technology but aren’t sure where to start, we have you covered. How about a tablet? Or maybe some true wireless earbuds? Oh, I know—a Bluetooth speaker. Any way you go, we have the best options available at a variety of price points. See, we really are friends.

Miscellaneous Gifts

Not all gifts fit into other categories, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the same love and attention as everything else. Need some LEGO ideas? Or maybe something to pamper your loved one? Or the reader in your life? Yep—we got you covered for all those and more. I’ll make sure to send you my address for whatever gift you want to send my way.

This isn’t our be-all-end-all to gift guides. Nay, dear reader—this is just the start. We have plenty more guides scheduled for the coming weeks and this roundup will be get updated regularly with all the new stuff. Think of this as our gift to you. We’re basically best friends now.

Cameron Summerson Cameron Summerson
Cameron Summerson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and serves as an Editorial Advisor for How-to Geek and LifeSavvy. He’s been covering technology for nearly a decade and has written over 4,000 articles and hundreds of product reviews in that time. He’s been published in print magazines and quoted as a smartphone expert in the New York Times. Read Full Bio »

