The Oculus Quest 2 Is Shipping Now, Better Order Quick Before It Sells Out

Facebook unveiled the Oculus Quest 2 last September and promised a cheaper, lighter, and more powerful headset. Now the $300 Oculus Quest 2 is here, and if you didn’t preorder, it’s not too late to get your hands on one. At least not yet, but don’t dally too long.

We’ve already gone “heads on” with the Oculus Quest 2 here at Review Geek, as our unit arrived yesterday. We can confirm that the virtual reality headset is noticeably lighter than the original headset, and games seem to run more smoothly in the short time we’ve had with it.

Right now, the biggest update, a 90 Hz screen, doesn’t work in any games yet, but you can turn it on in the home environment. That preview shows a lot of promise, and it will be interesting to see when the game arrives.

The Oculus Quest 2 comes with controllers, batteries, a charging cable, and the headset itself. The new straps are harder to adjust than the original system, so you may want to consider picking up the Elite Strap, which promises to be easier to adjust and more comfortable.

At last check, both the $300 64 GB unit and the $400 256 GB unit were in stock, but the original Oculus Quest often went out of stock quickly and for long periods. Facebook promises fewer shortages this time around, but if you want the best virtual reality with no need for cables or a gaming PC, it’s best to order now than wait and find out it’s too late.