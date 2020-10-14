You’ll Soon Be Able to Get MagSafe PopSockets for Your iPhone 12

On the heels of Apple’s latest event announcing the new iPhone 12 models, phone accessory brand PopSockets promises it will create PopSockets using Apple’s MagSafe technology. The fun accessory makes it easier to hold and use your smartphone, and add a splash of personality to it.

MagSafe is Apple’s proprietary magnetic charging system, and one of the newly highlighted features of the iPhone 12, as it allows for wireless charging and easy-to attach cases. As the name suggests, MagSafe accessories attach to your iPhone magnetically, ensuring exact placement and easy removal every time.

When Apple announced the new feature and its first-party MagSafe options like chargers, cases, and wallet cases, it also said third-party MagSafe accessories would follow. Now, according to TechCrunch, we know that includes PopSockets. Using MagSafe, PopSockets can create a magnetic version of its namesake accessory, which can be attached and detached without damaging your phone or causing the sticky adherent to deteriorate.

Earlier this year, PopSockets introduced its first wireless chargers, designed to work while you leave your PopSocket on your phone. Since Apple’s MagSafe offerings include a wireless charger, it will be interesting to see if PopSockets offers one too. We don’t know when MagSafe compatible PopSockets will arrive yet, but we’ll update you when the company announces release info.