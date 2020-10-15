Arcade1Up’s Infinity Table Hits Kickstarter with Exclusive Free Board Games

Arcade1Up is taking a side step out of arcade machines for a moment and introducing a new coffee table-like device that plays board games. The company first announced the Infinity Table in late September, and now it’s up for preorder on Kickstarter.

Some of the biggest questions we’ve had since Arcade1Up announced the Infinity Table were price and game content. Though we knew it would come in two sizes, 24-inch and 32-inch, the rest was an unknown.

With today’s Kickstarter launch, we have those answers. If you back the Kickstarter, the 24-inch will set you back $499, and the 32-inch goes for $699. Both include detachable legs, so you can either use it like a coffee table or place it on another surface like a dining table.

Additionally, we have an idea of what games will come on the Infinity Table out of the box. And Kickstarter backers get two free games everyone else will have to pay for—Pandemic and Ticket to Ride.

Besides those two games, the Infinity Table will have 32 games out of the box, some with online play.

Games with online play:

Monopoly

Battleship

Chutes and Ladders

Connect 4

Trouble

Sorry

Candyland

Trivial Pursuit

Scrabble

Yahtzee

Game of Life

Chess Classic

Wizards Chess

Checkers Classic

Offline games:

Hungry Hippos

Operation

Simon

Coloring

Puzzle

Solitaire

Backgammon

Blackjack

Rummy

Othello

Tick Tac Toe

Sudoku

Texas Hold ’em

Billards

Golf

Dominoes

Bowling

Mancala

While the Infinity Table does include an A/C adapter so you can play long games, Arcade1Up thought about portability as well. To that end, you can purchase a battery for $79 that’ll offer three to five hours of playtime.

Arcade1Up says you’ll also have access to over 20,000 free comic books, 500 free coloring books, and 300 free puzzles. And the Infinity Table has a game store where you can buy more games as they become available.

You can preorder the Infinity Table on Kickstarter now.