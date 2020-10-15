X
Dell Kicks off Black Friday Early With Deals on Laptops, Desktops, and More

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A Dell XPS 13 Laptop on a coffee bar.
Dell

Dell isn’t waiting for the traditional day after Thanksgiving to start its Black Friday sales. Starting today and over the next seven weeks, the company has doorbusters and discounts on laptops, desktops, and more. If you’re in the market for a Dell, now might be the time to bite the bullet.

To start the seven-week sale, Dell decided to pull out big guns—or the sleek laptops as it were. Right now, you can save $350 off the new XPS 13 Touch, bringing the price down to $1,549. The XPS 13 is among our favorite Windows laptops, and any discount on the device is rare.

But if a laptop isn’t what you’re looking for, keep an eye out for upcoming sales on the XPS Desktop, Alienware offerings, and more. Dell plans to rotate out discounts and products over the next seven weeks, so keep an eye out on its Black Friday site to find the best current deal.  The discounts come to an end on December 7, so you have some time but the best deals are bound to sell out quickly.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

