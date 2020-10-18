Get into the Halloween Spirit with These Frightening Apps

Halloween may be fast approaching, but there’s still plenty of time left to bask in the fun vibes of the spooky holiday. From scary mobile games to fun ways to customize your phone, these apps will help you (and your smartphone) get the most fun out of the haunted holiday.

So, put on some scary movies, light some candles, whip up a batch of your favorite fall snacks, and get ready to get into the Halloween spirit!

Play Spooky Sounds: Halloween Soundboard

Whether you plan on using sound effects during a holiday party or to help create some ghoulish atmosphere on the big day, the Halloween Soundboard app (Free) is the perfect partner-in-crime for helping to set the scene on the spookiest day of the year.

Halloween Soundboard puts tons of bone-chilling sound effects at your fingertips, from chains and squeaky doors to creepy laughs and footsteps. You can play a single sound effect or opt for multiple at a time for a more detailed scene. Double-tapping a sound effect sets it to “Infinite Play” mode, while long-pressing on an effect brings up additional options, like the ability to mix and match sounds for awesome combinations.

Get in Shape or Get Got: Zombies, Run!

Sometimes, it takes a little motivation to get your butt off the couch and go for a run. But what if a herd of zombies were chasing you? That’d be motivation enough, would it not? Zombies, Run! (Free), lets you gamify your daily run by dodging zombies and get fit at the same time.

Zombies, Run! is available for both iOS and Android. It has over 200 action-packed missions, and you can play a new story on every run. The app lets you customize duration and distance, and even port in external music to mix with the game’s built-in thrilling story. Talk about heart-pounding fun!

Get Eerie Ringtones & Wallpaper: Zedge

Decorating for Halloween is half the fun, so make sure your phone is keeping up. Zedge (Free, with in-app purchases) offers spooky ringtones and notification tones as well as both static and dynamic wallpapers perfect for celebrating the October holiday.

Zedge has a huge selection for both sounds and wallpapers, and is the perfect way to Halloween-ize your phone. You can sift through popular options, or search for season content to see everything that’s available. The app lets you set separate wallpapers for your home and lock screens, and different sounds for notifications and your general ringtone.

Become a Zombie: The Walking Dead: Dead Yourself

Zombies are all the rage, and thanks to AMC’s popular TV show The Walking Dead. If you’ve ever watched the show, you’ve probably noticed what a bang-up job its makeup artists do in turning extras into super-detailed (and, frankly, terrifying) zombies. In fact, you’ve probably wondered at some point what you would look like as a zombie.

With The Walking Dead: Dead Yourself (Free), you can finally find out. All you have to do is upload a photo yourself and pick out one or more realistic zombie-approved details, like eyes, mouths, and even props. There are over 40 effects to choose from, and the app makes it easy to share the final result with friends online.

Halloween-ify Your Phone’s Keyboard: Microsoft SwiftKey

Spine-chilling games and sound effects are fun and all, but why stop there? Help your phone get into the holiday spirit by downloading Halloween-themed keyboard software. With an app like Microsoft SwiftKey (Free, with in-app purchases), you can ditch your phone’s boring default keyboard and replace it with one that has pumpkins or graveyard tombstones.

Beyond its fun holiday-themed keyboard designs, SwiftKey is just a great keyboard app to have in general. It has terrific support for over 400 languages, an adaptive AI-powered dictionary, and powerful text predictions based on the specific way you talk. And of course, it’s also packed with options for finding the best GIFs, stickers, and emoji.

For the Nostalgic and the Young: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is an interactive game based on the classic family-friendly Halloween movie of the same name. It’s available on Android for $3.99, and iOS for $4.99. The game features the movie’s signature nostalgic art style, and a few comic book-like panels that are directly from scenes in the iconic movie.

The game offers tons of activities for young kids like creating your own Peanuts character and helping them find a Halloween costume. It also has some fun games, including bobbing for apples, pumpkin carving, and trick-or-treating with the Peanuts gang.

Read Scary Stories: Creepypasta

Who doesn’t love reading scary stories? Creepypasta are iconic horror-related stories known for being copied and pasted around the Internet (originally called copypasta, after this process). From brief user-generated stories about the paranormal to lengthy and gruesome tales, these are the perfect companion for a scary Halloween night.

The Creepypasta app (Free) may be for iOS users only, but its 14,500 handpicked stories are sure to thrill and delight. Plus, no internet connection is required to use the app, so it’s perfect for taking with you on a camping trip or a weekend at a remote cabin in the woods. There’s even dark mode and a voice dictation option to make it feel like a real spooky storytime.

Fight Zombies: Into the Dead 2

If you love zombies and mobile games, you’ll probably like Into the Dead 2. The zombie action game is free, and available for both iOS and Android users. In the game, you’re journeying through the zombie apocalypse in a race to save your family. The game has daily and special event modes you can compete in to win prizes. Into the Dead 2 also supports offline play, so you can play it anywhere you go.

You’ll gather supplies and weapons along the way, plus there are seven complete chapters, 60 stages, and hundreds of challenges. Into the Dead 2 offers varied gameplay and tactics across multiple immersive environments. You’ll even battle ever-increasing zombie threats!