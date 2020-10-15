X
Popular Searches

Zoom’s End-to-End Encryption is Nearly Here, But You’ll Lose Some Features

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
A screenshot of a Zoom meeting with a "Verify Security Code" popup.
Zoom

Zoom is introducing an optional end-to-end encryption tool to keep prying eyes out of private meetings. The end-to-end encryption offering, which is still a technical preview, launches the week of October 20th for free and paid users. Still, Zoom says that encrypted calls are missing a few features, like live transcription and cloud recording.

End-to-end encryption guarantees that only outside parties, including Zoom, can’t tune-in to your video calls. Zoom’s servers continue to carry all the data for your meetings, but the data is scrambled and can’t be decoded without a unique, host-generated encryption key.

A screenshot of the "Verify Security Code" dialog box in Zoom.
Zoom

Zoom announced its plans to offer end-to-end encryption after acquiring Keybase in May. And while Zoom initially planned for end-to-end encryption to be a paid feature, public outcry convinced the platform to make end-to-end encryption available for all users.

Still, encryption comes with some downsides. You have to manually enable end-to-end encryption before joining encrypted calls, and some features like cloud recording, live transcription, and polling aren’t available while end-to-end encryption is enabled.

End-to-end encryption launches as a technical preview for all Zoom users the week of October 20th. Zoom plans to bring features like cloud recording and reactions to encrypted meetings in the future.

Source: Zoom

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Razer Gigantus v2 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad (XXL): Thick, High-Density Foam - Non-Slip Base - Classic Black
110 people were interested in this!

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black
69 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi, Mystic Black - 128 GB
64 people were interested in this!

Dell 27 LED backlit LCD Monitor SE2719H IPS Full HD 1080p 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz HDMI VGA,Black
61 people were interested in this!

Nøk and Cranny Desktop Glass Dry Erase Whiteboard Computer Pad with Bamboo Storage Drawer, 12"x6", for Home or Office, to Do List Notepad
60 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi, Mystic Black - 128 GB
55 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 32 GB, our best 8" tablet for portable entertainment, Slate + Made for Amazon, Wireless Charging Dock
55 people were interested in this!

SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer
53 people were interested in this!

Touch Control Table Lamp, 3 Way Dimmable Bedside Desk Lamp with 2 Fast USB Charging Ports and AC Outlet, Nightstand Lamp for Bedroom Living Room, Modern Office Lamp, Silver Base, 60W LED Bulb Included
51 people were interested in this!

Cable Clips, 3 Packs Cord Management Organizer, Silicone Adhesive Hooks, Wire Cord Holder for Power Cords and Charging Accessory Cables, Mouse Cable, PC, Office and Home (7, 5 and 3 Slots)
51 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular