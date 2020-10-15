X
Popular Searches

The Motorola One 5G UW is Verizon’s Midrange Push For Ultra Wideband

Michael Crider @MichaelCrider
Motorola One 5G UW
Motorola

Motorola’s been making a name for itself with budget and midrange phones for years, and now it’s teaming up with Verizon to combine that acumen with Ultra Wideband 5G. The new Motorola One 5G UW (for “Unexpectedly Wet,” just kidding it’s Ultra Wideband) was announced as a network exclusive. It’s on sale now for $550 on Verizon’s online store.

The One 5G UW’s namesake feature is compatibility with Verizon’s short-range, high-speed 5G bands, currently limited to only the most dense urban areas in the country. That feature makes it $100 more expensive than the standard version of the One 5G—$445 direct from the Motorola online store, and also sold by AT&T.

Otherwise the One 5G UW is a fairly typical mid-range phone, with a preponderance of cameras: four in the back (48MP primary, macro with ring flash, ultra-wide, and depth sensor) and two in the front (16MP primary, ultra wide). It’s on the larger side with a 6.7-inch 1080p screen, with a respectable Snapdragon 765 processor and 128GB of storage plus a microSD card. Its RAM is a little anemic at just 4GB.

Other notable features include a whopping 5000mAh battery (Motorola says it can run for two days with no issues), 90hz refresh on the screen, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a standard headphone jack. Unfortunately it lacks wireless charging, and the spec list says it has a “water-repellant design” with no rating.

Source: Verizon

READ NEXT
Michael Crider Michael Crider
Michael Crider has been writing about computers, phones, video games, and general nerdy things on the internet for ten years. He’s never happier than when he’s tinkering with his home-built desktop or soldering a new keyboard. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Razer Gigantus v2 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad (XXL): Thick, High-Density Foam - Non-Slip Base - Classic Black
124 people were interested in this!

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black
73 people were interested in this!

Nøk and Cranny Desktop Glass Dry Erase Whiteboard Computer Pad with Bamboo Storage Drawer, 12"x6", for Home or Office, to Do List Notepad
67 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi, Mystic Black - 128 GB
65 people were interested in this!

Dell 27 LED backlit LCD Monitor SE2719H IPS Full HD 1080p 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz HDMI VGA,Black
63 people were interested in this!

All-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 32 GB, our best 8" tablet for portable entertainment, Slate + Made for Amazon, Wireless Charging Dock
59 people were interested in this!

SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer
59 people were interested in this!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi, Mystic Black - 128 GB
57 people were interested in this!

Cable Clips, 3 Packs Cord Management Organizer, Silicone Adhesive Hooks, Wire Cord Holder for Power Cords and Charging Accessory Cables, Mouse Cable, PC, Office and Home (7, 5 and 3 Slots)
55 people were interested in this!

Touch Control Table Lamp, 3 Way Dimmable Bedside Desk Lamp with 2 Fast USB Charging Ports and AC Outlet, Nightstand Lamp for Bedroom Living Room, Modern Office Lamp, Silver Base, 60W LED Bulb Included
54 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular