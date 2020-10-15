The Motorola One 5G UW is Verizon’s Midrange Push For Ultra Wideband

Motorola’s been making a name for itself with budget and midrange phones for years, and now it’s teaming up with Verizon to combine that acumen with Ultra Wideband 5G. The new Motorola One 5G UW (for “Unexpectedly Wet,” just kidding it’s Ultra Wideband) was announced as a network exclusive. It’s on sale now for $550 on Verizon’s online store.

The One 5G UW’s namesake feature is compatibility with Verizon’s short-range, high-speed 5G bands, currently limited to only the most dense urban areas in the country. That feature makes it $100 more expensive than the standard version of the One 5G—$445 direct from the Motorola online store, and also sold by AT&T.

Otherwise the One 5G UW is a fairly typical mid-range phone, with a preponderance of cameras: four in the back (48MP primary, macro with ring flash, ultra-wide, and depth sensor) and two in the front (16MP primary, ultra wide). It’s on the larger side with a 6.7-inch 1080p screen, with a respectable Snapdragon 765 processor and 128GB of storage plus a microSD card. Its RAM is a little anemic at just 4GB.

Other notable features include a whopping 5000mAh battery (Motorola says it can run for two days with no issues), 90hz refresh on the screen, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a standard headphone jack. Unfortunately it lacks wireless charging, and the spec list says it has a “water-repellant design” with no rating.