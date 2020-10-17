X
Nanoleaf’s New Essential Line Is a More Affordable Take on Smart Lighting

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A pink smart bulb in a lamp.
Nanoleaf

Alongside announced new options for its Shape series, Nanoleaf took the wraps off a new Essential smart lighting line. As the name suggests, it fits the more traditional mold with an affordable $20 smart bulb and $50 LED strip. And unlike the Nanoleaf products that came before, Essentials uses Thread for smart home communication.

A Light Bulb With an Edgy Profile

Two smart bulbs with an sharp corned profile.
Nanoleaf

First up in the Essentials Line is the new $20 Nanoleaf Essentials bulb. It’s hard to remember sometimes, but its first product was a smart bulb that it introduced on Kickstarter.

Nanoleaf’s latest light bulb calls back to that heritage, thanks to its rhombicosidodecahedron shape. For those of you who aren’t geometry majors, that’s a solid with 20 regular triangular faces, 30 square faces, 12 regular pentagonal faces, 60 vertices, and 120 edges.

The Nanoleaf Essentials bulb comes in an A19 sizing and supports 16M+ colors and tunable whites. According to Gimmy Chu, CEO of Nanoleaf, while it can handle colors, a lot of focus went into white lighting. According to the company, the Essentials bulb offers the widest max brightness range across all color temperatures.

An Expandable LED Strip

An LED strip with a built-in controller.
Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf didn’t just announce a light bulb. It also announced the Essential LED strip. It comes in two formats, a $50 2-meter starter kit and a $25 1-meter expansion kit. It’s an RGBCCWW LED strip, and so provides dedicated cool and warm white lighting. Like the Essentials Bulb, Nanoleaf says it put a lot of effort into providing the best white lighting possible, as it sees that as the most useful function of the strip.

Thread and Smart Home Features

The original Nanoleaf Light Bulb was a Bluetooth affair, which limited its capability. While the new Essentials line supports Bluetooth, Nanoleaf also integrated the Thread standard into the devices. That means it can form a mesh network with any other Thread devices, so you get faster response times and better reliability.

These are smart lights as well, so you’ll get the usual app and voice controls. The LED strip also has a control module, much like the Nanoleaf Shapes lighting. Additionally, Essentials lights come with a Circadian rhythm feature. When you enable it, the lights will shift color temperatures subtly to match the time of day.

Nanoleaf didn’t announce when the Essentials line would launch yet, but you can sign up for notifications on its site when it’s ready to reveal more.

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He's also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code.

