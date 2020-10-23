Holiday 2020: The Best Gifts for Movie Lovers

Few things are more enjoyable than movies. If you’ve got a friend or family member who loves movies (or if you’re the cinephile in your group), these picks will make for the perfect gift. From electronics that will upgrade a home theater, to resources for finding new movies to watch, movie lovers of all varieties will love these gifts.

Learn Filmmaking and Acting from Experts: MasterClass

MasterClass ($15 per month) is a fantastic educational resource for all kinds of topics, including filmmaking and acting. And it doesn’t hurt that they’re all taught by famous industry directors and actors like David Lynch, Jodie Foster, Natalie Portman, Spike Lee, Ken Burns, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Helen Mirren, Judd Apatow, Steven Martin, Samuel L. Jackson, Aaron Sorkin, Werner Herzog, and more.

Each MasterClass course consists of multiple videos, each starring its namesake celebrity. They are a terrific way to understand how these experts approach things like acting, screenwriting, directing, or filmmaking. The courses make it easy to get a little insight into each expert’s process and to gain a little of their hard-earned knowledge along the way.

Watch Movies at Home: Epson EF-100 Projector

A good projector allows you to really get that big screen experience without actually having to go to a movie theater. Whereas TVs limit you to around 75 inches, a high-quality projector can display your favorite movies at over 100 inches. So if you’ve got a comfy couch, you can enjoy movies on the big screen every day without anyone kicking your seat or throwing popcorn.

The Epson EF-100 Streaming Projector produces a rich, colorful, and crisp picture at up to 150 inches with 2,000 lumens of brightness. Epson’s microlaser array laser diode technology produces outstanding brightness and makes blacks look richer on the screen, while the true 3-chip design displays 100% of the RGB color signal on every frame. An integrated audio system provides audiophile-quality sound for your movies, and built-in Android TV helps you find something to watch.

Enjoy Movies in 4K: Samsung—65″ Class Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Movie lovers more interested in upgrading their TV than investing in a projector should know that a good TV is not something on which you should cut corners. If getting a good bright picture with rich colors is at the top of your must-haves, it’s worth investing in a TV from a premium brand that offers all the right features at a fair price point. Luckily, the Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is just that.

This Samsung TV has 4K QLED, which means impeccable clarity and contrast along with intuitive LED backlighting. Quantum HDR 16X means brighter whites, deeper blacks, and a wide range of bold colors for an ultra-vivid picture overall. The TV can automatically upscale your content to 4K, thanks to its deep learning AI-driven Quantum Processor, plus its wide viewing angle ensures a good picture no matter where you’re sitting. Everything from Star Wars to Casablanca will look good on this!

Hear Crystal Clear Audio: Sonos Beam Soundbar

Higher-end TVs and projectors usually produce okay audio, but it can still end up sounding underwhelming and no one deserves that. With a high-quality soundbar, like the Sonos Beam Soundbar, you can enjoy rich and detailed sound that fills your entire living room. It’s the perfect addition to your home theater setup and will make watching superhero movies (and even the occasional football game) more exciting and immersive.

The Sonos Beam has a compact design that won’t take up much room on your TV stand, and it can handle playing anything from podcasts to video games to action movies. You can control Beam with your voice, the included remote control, or the Sonos app (for iOS, Android, and other platforms), plus it has Amazon Alexa built in.

Find Good Movies to Watch: Chromecast with Google TV

The latest entry into the streaming stick world is Chromecast with Google TV ($49.99). You’ll get a small Chromecast to plug into your TV, along with a beautiful and powerful UI and a remote control to navigate with. It’s similar to the Roku Streaming Stick and Amazon’s FireTV Stick, in that it provides a centralized place to watch content from your subscribed streaming services, but it has Google’s powerful algorithms behind it for more precise recommendations.

Chromecast with Google TV has deeper integration with a wide variety of streaming service apps. This means you can access your favorite content and tailored recommendations from your connected streaming services without having to open each of them up individually in order to view them. Plus, you can add titles from any service to your watchlist on the device or your phone. The included remote has a clean and stylish design with Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to search for funny movies, view your live Nest Camera feed, or even turn off your connected smart lights.

Grab a Snack: Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper

Flashy TVs and other gadgets make movie night look good, but without popcorn, the real movie experience is left incomplete. With the Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, you can make fresh popcorn just like at the theaters in mere minutes. The bowl’s unique shape is even designed to disperse heat evenly for maximum kernel poppage.

All you have to do is pour in some kernels, add oil, salt, and flavorings, and hit Start. Once it’s done, the stylish bowl can be used to hold the popcorn as well, so you won’t have to swap it out for another container. It holds up to 15 cups of popcorn, so it’s perfect for family movie night, and it’s dishwasher safe for effortless cleanup.

See a New Film Every Day: Mubi

Film lovers who have grown tired of the same handful of movies on Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+ will appreciate what Mubi ($84.99 per year) has to offer. The clever site offers you access to a new film each day of the year, with picks ranging from cult classics to modern masterpieces by the greatest directors around the world. Plus, all movies are hand-selected by Mubi’s team of film enthusiasts, so you know they’ll be good.

Movies featured by Mubi include Manuel Abramovich’s Blue Boy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Creepy, Elia Suleiman’s Divine Intervention, Ang Lee’s Pushing Hands, Sylvia Chang’s Siao Yu, Arthur J. Bressan Jr.’s Buddies, and Kurt Vincent’s The Lost Arcade. You can sort through previously featured movies through categories like Shorts, Film Festival Favorites, and more. The service offers a truly wonderful selection of movies that will surely appeal to those who enjoy foreign films, experimental indie films, and aging (yet beloved) classics.

Get a Shoutout from a Movie Star: Cameo

If you’ve always dreamed of hanging out with your favorite actress or actor, Cameo (prices vary) is a dream come true. You can pay to have actors, musicians, comedians, athletes, creators, and other famous people send you a personalized message. Prices are set by the celebrities themselves, so they vary wildly, but it’s a fun, inventive gift for those who adore celebs.

Cameo’s featured actors include Gilbert Gottfriend for $150, Bob Saget for $249, Greg Grunberg for $99, Phil LaMarr for $65, Charlie Sheen for $555, Marina Sirtis for $150, Richard Dreyfuss for $999, Jason Alexander for $1,000, Kathy Najimi for $150, Billy Dee Williams for $300, Ed Asner for $200, Katee Sackhoff for $200, and Jon Lovitz for $150. But there are a whole slew of celebs ready to offer up shoutouts, so make sure to dig through the list to see if your loved one’s favorite is there.