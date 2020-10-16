The Best Places to Pre-Order the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and 4th-Gen iPad Air

If you’re ready to put down quite a lot of new dough on a new Apple device, today is your day. Pre-orders are now live for some of the new iPhone models announced earlier this week (minus the Mini and Pro Max), as well as the redesigned iPad Air announced in September.

Carriers are offering some particularly good deals on the iPhone 12, at least if you’re willing to trade in some hardware and/or sign up for a new plan. The iPad Air is harder to find at a discount. The smaller and larger iPhones, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be up for pre-order in November.

iPad Air (4th generation)

The new mid-range version of the iPad Air borrows a lot of features from the iPad Pro line, including its perpendicular sides, curved screen corners, and boosted performance for both the CPU and GPU. The Touch ID system has moved to the power button, and it’s offered in a variety of eye-catching pastel color options. Best of all, it’s using a standard USB-C port for charging and data…something Apple declined to provide for the new iPhones or the latest refresh of the standard iPad.

The new iPad Air starts at $599 for the 64GB model. The 256GB version is $749, and you’ll pay an extra $129 on either version if you want an LTE connection. The new tablet arrives on October 23rd.

Pre-order from:

Walmart (no pre-orders, but $40 off retail on launch day)

T-Mobile

Verizon – $100 off with a new activation line or trade-in, $150 off with a new iPhone purchase

iPhone 12

The new standard model of the iPhone gets the usual performance and camera boost, but its design language is the big update, featuring perpendicular sides and new color options. The biggest functional change is the new Magsafe accessory system, with powerful magnets built into the rear of the phone for attaching cases, mounts, wallets, and more or less anything else. It’s also the first iPhone with 5G support.

The standard model releases on October 23rd, starting at $799 for the 64GB capacity with a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Mini is a smaller version, nearly identical aside from its 5.4-inch screen size. It’s up for pre-order on November 6th, releasing on the 13th.

Pre-order from:

AT&T – boosted trade-ins, up to $800 for iPhone 11

T-Mobile – boosted trade-ins, up to $850 for iPhone 11 Pro/XS

Verizon – offering up to $550 off for new lines, with select plans and trade-ins

iPhone 12 Pro

The Pro upgrade for the iPhone 12 features an eye-catching mirrored steel case, a brighter screen, and boosted RAM and storage. But the real story is the camera: in addition to a third telephoto sensor, it gets a LiDAR sensor for boosted autofocus and night powers, plus dual optical image stabilization. Video is improved too, and the phone uses Apple’s new ProRAW recording.

The standard iPhone 12 Pro is 6.1 inches, starting at $999 and launching on October 23rd. The biggest and most expensive new iPhone is the 12 Pro Max, a massive 6.7 inches and $1099. It’ll start pre-order on November 6th, launching on the 13th.

Pre-order from: