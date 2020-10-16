X
Popular Searches

Google is Killing Trusted Contacts, Removing the App Today

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
Trusted Contacts location sharing app for trusted family and friends
Google

Google just announced via email that it will be removing its Trusted Contacts app from both Google Play and the Apple App Store today. However, it has put this same functionality into Google Maps with its Location Sharing feature, so you’ll still be able to share or track contacts that way.

Trusted Contacts was originally launched over three years ago as a way for people to remain aware of the location of their trusted friends and family members. Though the app is being removed today, Google will continue to support it until December 1, 2020, so you can still use it for another month or so.

Email text from Google about removing the Google Trusted Contacts app
Google

You can also download any trusted contacts you’ve created from the Trusted Contacts page, before the December 1 cutoff. At that point, the app will no longer work for sharing or viewing locations. To continue seeing and sharing location updates after December 1, you can download the free Google Maps app on your iOS or Android device.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, RGB Keyboard, PH315-53-72XD
178 people were interested in this!

MSI GT76 Titan DT 10SGS-055 i9-10900K/RTX2080Super/64GB/2TBSSD/Win10PRO Gaming Laptop
147 people were interested in this!

2020 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14" VR Ready FHD Gaming Laptop,8 cores AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS(Upto 4.2 GHzBeat i7-10750H),Backlight,HDMI,USB C,NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650,Gray,Win 10 (12GB RAM|512GB PCIe SSD)
94 people were interested in this!

TV Antenna-HD Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna 65-90 Mile w/Local Broadcast 4K VHF UHF Signal Channels for All TVs with Detachable Amplifier-16.5feet Coax Cable
64 people were interested in this!

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 13.3"1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB, Thunderbolt 3, Black
57 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
40 people were interested in this!

Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR streaming media player & premium audio, all in one, includes Roku voice remote, released 2020
29 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
23 people were interested in this!

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-Inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), iPad Mini 5, iOS 12.2 and Above — (Orange)
19 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
19 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular