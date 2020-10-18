X
Popular Searches

The BepiColumbo Spacecraft Just Used Venus to Slow its Journey to Mercury

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
The BepiColumbo passing by Venus on its way to Mercury
ESA

The BepiColumbo spacecraft, a joint venture from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the European Space Agency (ESA), just performed a slingshot around Venus to help slow it down as it continues on its path towards Mercury. The maneuver took place this past Wednesday night, just before midnight Eastern Time.

The $2 billion spacecraft was originally launched in October of 2018, and actually holds two spacecraft within it—one from each agency. Once it completes its seven-year journey towards Mercury, the two spacecraft (one from each agency) will part ways and spend a year orbiting the planet so they can gather data on its atmosphere, structure, and magnetic field.

ESA BepiColumbo project scientist Johannes Benkhoff told The Verge, “You need a lot of energy, actually, to put a spacecraft into orbit around Mercury. And there are two alternatives in order to get this energy: one is to have a lot of fuel, which will make your spacecraft bulky and heavy. The other alternative is to use the help of the planets.”

ESA BepiColumbo's first Venus flyby
ESA

So, even though the intense gravitational pull from the Sun will accelerate the spacecraft’s speed as it approaches Mercury, JAXA and ESA scientists determined that slingshotting BepiColumbo around Venus is the most efficient way to slow it down and keep it on track. It will complete six flybys around Mercury before it falls into perfect orbit with it in December of 2025.

Because the spacecraft will complete a flyby past Venus, scientists are also using the mission as an opportunity to study that planet as well. Recently, scientists discovered trace amounts of phosphine, a gas in Venus’ atmosphere and one that’s highly associated with life on Earth. As a result, scientists are curious and eager to have a chance to learn more about the gas and its origins on the planet.

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is a writer for Review Geek. She has over five years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 15.6" Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, 16GB Dual-Channel DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, RGB Keyboard, PH315-53-72XD
37 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
37 people were interested in this!

2020 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14" VR Ready FHD Gaming Laptop,8 cores AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS(Upto 4.2 GHzBeat i7-10750H),Backlight,HDMI,USB C,NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650,Gray,Win 10 (12GB RAM|512GB PCIe SSD)
22 people were interested in this!

MSI GT76 Titan DT 10SGS-055 i9-10900K/RTX2080Super/64GB/2TBSSD/Win10PRO Gaming Laptop
20 people were interested in this!

Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M W/ Aluminum Panels, Vertical Chimney Layout, Type-C I/O Panel, Noise Reduction Technology & Discreet Top Air Vents
17 people were interested in this!

DARN WARM Alpaca FINGERLESS Gloves - BEST NATURAL SOLUTION for COLD HANDS - (Steel Blue Heather - 90% Alpaca, Medium)
17 people were interested in this!

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 Core, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 13.3"1080p 120Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, CNC Aluminum, Chroma RGB, Thunderbolt 3, Black
16 people were interested in this!

Vacwel Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags for Clothes, Quilts, Pillows, Space Saver Size 43x30” Extra Strong (Pack of 6)
16 people were interested in this!

CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger, Fast Wireless Charging Stand with QC 3.0 Adapter Compatible iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone SE/XS Max/XR,LG V30/V35/V40/G8,Galaxy Note 10/S20/S20+/S10/S10E, Pixel 3
16 people were interested in this!

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, VELOCIFIRE TKL02WS 87 Key Tenkeyless Ergonomic with Brown Switches, and White LED Backlit for Copywriters, Typists, and Programmers
16 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular